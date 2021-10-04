India and West Indies main rivals in England's T20 World Cup bid, proclaims Jos Buttler

England star Jos Buttler has pinpointed India and West Indies as two main threats for his team during the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman. England have been placed in Group 1 of Super 12 stage alongside Australia, South Africa, West Indies and 2 teams from qualifying stage.

The Three Lions kick off their campaign against West Indies on October 23 in second match of the Super 12 stage. The wicketkeeper-batsman has reckoned that England would miss the services of all-rounder Ben Stokes and pacer Jofra Archer, but backed the match-winners in the team to do the job in their absence.

"I think we’re certainly one of the favourites, I think we’re a brilliant team.

"I know we’re going to be missing Ben and Jofra, two superstars, but I think you still look down that list and there’s some real match winners in our side and that’s really exciting.

"There’s other fantastic teams around the world as well, I look at India and the West Indies in particular who are always really strong. West Indies have a lot of experience in T20 cricket and a lot of six hitting capability which is quite nice to have in your team.

"But I think we’re a really good team and we’ll focus a lot on ourselves and playing good cricket to the best of our ability. If we do that, we can go a long way," Buttler said speaking at an event at Sixes Cricket Club.

Earlier, the 31-year-old had decided against travelling to the UAE to participate in the second leg of the IPL 2021.

"Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon. We wish them well, and can't wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily," Rajasthan Royals had informed.