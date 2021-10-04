David Warner looks disillusioned, clearly things happening behind the scene in SRH camp, states Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen has said that it was disheartening to see unravelling of David Warner's love affair with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL 2021. Warner was sacked from captaincy and dropped from the eleven during the India leg before being left out again after 2 matches in UAE.

The southpaw was seen cheering for his team with a SRH flag in his hand on Monday as the 2016 champions crashed to 115 for 8 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) who later won the match by six wickets.

Earlier, reports had suggested that the Australian opener was not allowed to travel with his teammates in the team bus ahead of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fixture. Also, replying to an Instagram user, who had urged Warner to make a strong comeback, the 34-year-old had written, ""Unfortunately won’t be again but keep supporting please."

David Warner got disappointed after SRH's loss. Hard times for him and SRH, first for dropped from the side and his team isn't doing well too. pic.twitter.com/dRMssH5iHr — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 3, 2021

Amid all the event, former England captain has sympathised with the hard-hitting batsman, stating that "things" were happening behind the scene in the SRH camp.

"David Warner just is Sunrisers Hyderabad, so it’s disheartening to see his love affair with the franchise unravelling like this.

"He has scored so many runs for them over the years, captained them to the title, and has been at the heart and soul of everything that they do," KP wrote in his blog of Betway Insider.

"He looks totally disillusioned now, and there are clearly things happening behind the scenes that we don’t know about," Pietersen added.

Warner is the fifth highest scorer in the IPL with 5,449 runs including 4 hundres and 50 fifties from 150 matches. The New South Wales-born amassed more than 500 runs in seven straight seasons from 2014 to 2020. However, he has been struggling in the 14th edition of IPL, having scored just 195 runs from 8 games at an average of 24.37.