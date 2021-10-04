CSK vs DC | Twitter reacts on MS Dhoni’s scratchy 27-ball 18 against Delhi Capitals

Today at 9:48 PM
MS Dhoni could manage only 18 runs during his 27-ball stay at the crease, during Chennai Super Kings’ first innings effort of 136/5 against the Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Monday. Dhoni had joined Ambati Rayudu in the 9th over, and added 70 with the right-hander before falling in the last over.
Dhoni’s trademark six to finish off the run-chase against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah last week had rekindled old memories and presented much promise ahead of the business end of IPL 2021. However, the 40-year-old couldn’t quite replicate the magic in his next outing, managing a mere 18 off 27 with no boundary to his name.
The Delhi Capitals managed to get past CSK’s in-form openers Faf du Plessis (10) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (13) by the fifth over, and eight overs of spin from Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin yielded just 38 runs, with the duo sharing three wickets between them.
Rayudu (55* off 43) partnered Dhoni for a 70-run stand off 64 balls, during which the latter could contribute only 18 while striking at 66.67, before nicking one behind off Avesh Khan in the last over. CSK finished at 136/5 in 20 overs.
CSK should have understood that their batters dont match up well against this attack and hence try to use their batting resources in a better way .Dhoni missed a trick by not letting Jaddu and Bravo play more. A couple of sixes extra can be the difference on this pitch. #CSKvsDC— Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) October 4, 2021
I've drafted this tweet first as a joke, then as sincere analysis, then as a snark, then as a different joke. Point is, MS Dhoni is having a really, really bad IPL with the bat - basically as bad as Morgan - and there's every chance he costs CSK in a knockout game.— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 4, 2021
My grandpa worked till 75 way after his retirement for his company as consultant. #CSK may do the same with #Dhoni #IPL2021— BlogSpiring 🇮🇳🇸🇬 (@BlogSpiring1) October 4, 2021
Well.. I feel so sorry for commentators who cannot directly point at somelike dhoni and say it on the face!!— CA Abhinandan HS iyengar (@hs_nandan_iyngr) October 4, 2021
Yes. It's okay because it's all about meals at the end of the day...you are not allowed to criticise 😂
Now our Dhoni is not the same as before 😥💔#CSKvsDC #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/UajWdKBj2S— Navv8 (@navvkhairra8) October 4, 2021
Mafia Zuckerberg saving dhoni from getting trolled. I protest!— Shaunak (@ShaunakCric) October 4, 2021
Dil pe mat lena bhai! Main vi dhoni ka fan hu 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/X56YDW8XSq— Polite Cat (@Polite_Cat_) October 4, 2021
Instagram WhatsApp Facebook and dhoni are all down— S H A N K S 💚️™️ (@TendulkarAnand) October 4, 2021
Teacher: How much is 9X2 and 9X3 ?— The Cricketist (@dCricketist) October 4, 2021
MS Dhoni: Kal TV pe dekh lena pic.twitter.com/InZyN92eDU
