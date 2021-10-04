 user tracker image
    CSK vs DC | Twitter reacts on MS Dhoni’s scratchy 27-ball 18 against Delhi Capitals

    Dhoni could manage mere 18 off 27 balls against Delhi Capitals on Monday

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:48 PM

    MS Dhoni could manage only 18 runs during his 27-ball stay at the crease, during Chennai Super Kings’ first innings effort of 136/5 against the Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Monday. Dhoni had joined Ambati Rayudu in the 9th over, and added 70 with the right-hander before falling in the last over.

    Dhoni’s trademark six to finish off the run-chase against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah last week had rekindled old memories and presented much promise ahead of the business end of IPL 2021. However, the 40-year-old couldn’t quite replicate the magic in his next outing, managing a mere 18 off 27 with no boundary to his name.

    The Delhi Capitals managed to get past CSK’s in-form openers Faf du Plessis (10) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (13) by the fifth over, and eight overs of spin from Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin yielded just 38 runs, with the duo sharing three wickets between them.

    Rayudu (55* off 43) partnered Dhoni for a 70-run stand off 64 balls, during which the latter could contribute only 18 while striking at 66.67, before nicking one behind off Avesh Khan in the last over. CSK finished at 136/5 in 20 overs.

    Agree?

    CSK's hope lies on their bowling now
    LMAO 
    Even legends can have an off day 
    Agree to disagree?
    Meanwhile, Facebook goes down!
    That's True 
    Meanwhile, this happened 
    That's harsh!

