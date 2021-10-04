CSK vs DC | Twitter reacts as Delhi Capitals edge past Chennai Super Kings in a low-scoring thriller

Yesterday at 11:36 PM
Shardul Thakur threatened to take the game away from the Delhi Capitals in a run-chase of 137, but Shimron Hetmyer struck crucial boundaries towards the end to guide his team to a three-wicket win. The Capitals pipped Chennai Super Kings to claim the top position in the IPL 2021 points table.
Shikhar Dhawan (39) held one end solidly, as Josh Hazlewood, Ravindra Jadeja, and Moeen Ali restricted the run flow during DC’s innings. However, Shardul Thakur removed Ravichandran Ashwin and Dhawan in the 15th over, rounding off a highly impressive spell of 2/13, to put CSK back in the game.
However, Shimron Hetmyer struck a decisive 18-ball 28 to help his side get over the line. DC had their moment of good fortune though, as substitute fielder Krishnappa Gowtham shelled an easy chance at long-on to give Hetmyer a reprieve when on 12.
Earlier, Ambati Rayudu (55* off 43) was the lone star with the bat for CSK, who were limited to 136/5 in 20 overs. MS Dhoni endured a rare struggle, scoring 18 off 27 in an innings sans boundary.
