CSK vs DC | Anything close to 150 would've been a good score, states MS Dhoni after three-wicket defeat to DC

"We were looking to get closer to 150. After we lost a few wickets, around the 15-16th over mark the platform was nice. We failed to accelerate. I thought it was a tough pitch. Anything close to 150 would've been a good score. It's a two-paced wicket. It's not like it slowed down drastically. Can't just play your shots. That's what the Delhi batters also faced. The taller bowlers were getting movement. It was a very good effort to make a game out of it. Was important not to give too many in the first six. There was one expensive over in the first six, but when quality players are batting it can happen," Dhoni said after the match.