CSK vs DC | Anything close to 150 would've been a good score, states MS Dhoni after three-wicket defeat to DC

After suffering a three-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals on Monday in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni stated that 150 runs would have been a good score to defend in the match. He further added that the DC openers had set the tone in the first six overs of the run chase.
Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first, and managed to get past CSK's in-form openers Faf du Plessis (10) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (13) early in the innings.
Robin Uthappa, who played his first match for the CSK, scored 19, before falling to Ravichandran Ashwin, who conceded just 20 from his four overs. Axar Patel, who was adjudged Man of the Match, scalped wickets of du Plessis and Moeen Ali to strangle the scoring further. Ambati Rayudu (55*) and MS Dhoni (18) stitched up a 70-run stand to guide CSK to 136/5. Dhoni in particular, found run-scoring extremely difficult, managing 18 off the 27 balls he faced.
In reply, DC lost Prithvi Shaw (18) in the third over, but Shikhar Dhawan (39) stood solid for a major part of the chase. However, his dismissal in the 15th over tilted the balance, before Shimron Hetmyer's late 18-ball 28 blitz took the Rishabh Pant led side over the line.
Dhoni reflected on the game's oveerall progress, after his side sufffered a second straight defeat.
"We were looking to get closer to 150. After we lost a few wickets, around the 15-16th over mark the platform was nice. We failed to accelerate. I thought it was a tough pitch. Anything close to 150 would've been a good score. It's a two-paced wicket. It's not like it slowed down drastically. Can't just play your shots. That's what the Delhi batters also faced. The taller bowlers were getting movement. It was a very good effort to make a game out of it. Was important not to give too many in the first six. There was one expensive over in the first six, but when quality players are batting it can happen," Dhoni said after the match.
Chennai Super Kings will face Punjab Kings in their last league fixture on Thursday, October 7.
