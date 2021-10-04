Ashes 2021 | Proud of England’s Test team who kept the show on road in difficult circumstances, says Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain has stated that he is proud of England’s Test team who kept the show on road during the challenging covid-19 pandemic. He further lashed at Cricket Australia's criticism, as he stressed upon the difficulties players face while spending long time in strict bio-bubbles.

The Ashes series between Australia and England is scheduled to begin on December 8 in Brisbane. But the England cricketers have raised their concerns regarding the strict bio-bubble system in place Down Under.

Earlier, Australia Test captain, Tim Paine had stated that the series will happen according to the schedule regardless of a few England players’ reluctance to travel.

However, former England captain Nasser Hussain questioned Cricket Australia’s lack of empathy and stated that he is proud of the England Test team who played matches even during the worst period of the pandemic. He further added that the players’ mental health is of utmost importance and Australia should understand that before pointing fingers at England players.

“England have played 18 Test matches since the start of the pandemic in March 2020,” Hussain wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“That’s five more than anyone else — and 14 more than Australia, whose four Tests all came at home against India last winter.

“I’m quite proud of the way in which England’s Test team have kept the show on the road in difficult circumstances, moving in and out of bubbles and spending time away from their families.

“It’s draining. Mental health has suffered. So for people in Australia to start lecturing them, and telling them they should simply suck it up, is a bit rich.”

Expressing his opinion on the strict quarantine measures adopted by Australia, Hussain stated that the criticism on England players was unfair, as they knew what it takes to spend time in strict bio-bubbles. He further added that Cricket Australia should consider the mental health of the players as they are travellimg from one bubble to another in a short span of time.

“Unless you’ve spent time in a bubble — and some of these guys have done it repeatedly — you don’t get to lecture other people on how they should behave,” wrote Hussain.

“It’s a delicate balancing act for Root and Ashley Giles, the director of cricket.

“They need to be considerate about the players’ mental health as they prepare to enter yet another bubble on one of the toughest tours of all. But they also know their only chance of winning in Australia is if everyone is on board.

“That’s why I don’t like these easy judgments from the other side of the world. If the last 18 months have taught us anything, surely it’s the importance of empathy.”