Yuzvendra Chahal has never disappointed Virat Kohli, says MSK Prasad on spinner's exclusion from T20 World Cup squad

Today at 4:20 PM
MSK Prasad has stated that the competition with Rahul Chahar ruled out Yuzvendra Chahal from the T20 World Cup squad despite being India’s best T20 bowler and not disappointing his captain Virat Kohli. However, Prasad further stated that there has been a dip in Chahal's performance in recent times.
The BCCI last month announced a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup which begins on October 17 in UAE and Oman. Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, and Rahul Chahar were selected to the squad to boost the spin bowling department of Team India. However, Yuzvendra Chahal, who has scalped 63 wickets from 49 T20Is for India was axed from the squad. Fans and cricket experts were surprised with the board’s decision to exclude the 31-year-old from the squad.
Meanwhile, former India chief selector MSK Prasad stated that Chahal is India’s best T20 bowler in terms of wickets, but the competition with Rahul Chahar ruled him out of the T20 World Cup selection. He further added that Chahal has never disappointed Virat Kohli while playing for RCB, and he has always clinched wickets for the team when the franchise needed a breakthrough.
"I think he is our best T20 bowler in terms of wickets. He has done superbly in the last 4-5 years. Fortunately, or unfortunately, what the selectors must have thought is the competition between Rahul Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal. On flat wickets like in Bangalore, he (Chahal) has never disappointed his captain Virat and he's always given you wickets," Prasad told Sports Tak.
Speaking further on Chahal’s exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad, Prasad stated that the 31-year-old had a drought for wickets in the past, whereas Rahul Chahar played a pivotal role in winning back-to-back IPL titles for the Rohit Sharma-led side in the cash-rich league.
"But if you see his performance in the last year, year and a half, there is a little dip in his performance. Rahul Chahar on the other hand has played an important role in winning back-to-back IPL titles for Mumbai Indians. Probably that went on Chahar's favour," Prasad added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.