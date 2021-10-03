RCB vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as third umpire overlooks spike to give Devdutt Padikkal a reprieve, leaves KL Rahul unamused

Rahul reviewed the call and replays showed a slight spike on ultra-edge with ball next to Padikkal’s gloves. However, much to the fielding side and commentators’ surprise, third umpire K Srinivasan didn’t overturn the decision. Rahul was seen in animated discussion with Ananthapadmanabhan after the call. The decision didn't hurt PBKS much, as Padikkal could add just five runs to his score before becoming Moses Henriques third victim.