RCB vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as third umpire overlooks spike to give Devdutt Padikkal a reprieve, leaves KL Rahul unamused

Today at 4:58 PM
KL Rahul reviewed a caught-behind appeal against Devdutt Padikkal after the on-field umpire had turned it down, during the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in Sharjah on Sunday. The TV umpire however, didn't overturn the decision, despite a clear spike on ultra-edge.
The incident occured on the third ball of the eighth over, when Devdutt Padikkal attempted a switch-hit against Ravi Bishnoi, when on 35. Rahul moved swiftly to his left, grabbed the ball and went up in a confident appeal in unison with the bowler, which on-field umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan turned down.
Rahul reviewed the call and replays showed a slight spike on ultra-edge with ball next to Padikkal’s gloves. However, much to the fielding side and commentators’ surprise, third umpire K Srinivasan didn’t overturn the decision. Rahul was seen in animated discussion with Ananthapadmanabhan after the call. The decision didn't hurt PBKS much, as Padikkal could add just five runs to his score before becoming Moses Henriques third victim.
This is unbelievable!
October 3, 2021
It's out?
October 3, 2021
How is it possible even?
#RCBvsPBKS #PBKS #RCB #klrahul #Valimai️ #Vikram #IPL2021 #IPL #Sharjah #CSK #3rdumpire #Review pic.twitter.com/fPDSlsnjxf— Cricket Tamilan (@TamilanCricket) October 3, 2021
Questionable Umpiring!
That’s a complete disgrace.— Harshal Dhokiya (@dhokiya_harshal) October 3, 2021
What’s the use of technology then?
Quit your job and stay quarantined at home.
Felt for @klrahul11
Lost the review, gave not out.#RCBvPBKS #IPL2021
It's clearly showing a spike!
Was that out or not? Eyes #RCBvPBKS— 𝑨𝑵𝑲𝑰𝑻 𝑷𝑨𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑼𝑹𝑰 (@Iamyourdesire__) October 3, 2021
KL Rahul reviews a caught-behind call against Padikkal, it seemed like there was a spike off the gloves, but the TV umpire says not out Thinking face #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/SlizN38zQp
Unlucky PBKS!
First Tripathi's catch and now this .....This should be given out such a big edge .... not only this they have lost there review too !! Very bad decision by Third Umpire 😞😞... Can't expect this from such a Big League like IPL !!#RCBvsPBKS #Paddikal#Bishnoi #IPL2021#KLRahul pic.twitter.com/IOHW7k5Gfg— Gourav Jhawar (@GouravJhawar7) October 3, 2021
No idea on this!
Thoughts? @IPL— Khushang (@dosi_khushang) October 3, 2021
" No bat involved " @StarSportsIndia #AskTheExperts atleast give my boi @klrahul11 his review back LMAO pic.twitter.com/m2u5Ck0YYu
Can't judge what's wrong here now!
And the worst part is that PBKS have lost their review. KL Rahul should ask the bowler to stop. This shit umpiring should be stopped. https://t.co/fFuvSR6q9z— Anant (@anantmohta7) October 3, 2021
Unexpected!
Gonnnnnneeee! 💪— Trilok Singh (@itztrilok) October 3, 2021
KL Rahul is sure there's an edge. He takes the review straightaway...
Whaaaaaaaaaat? 🙄😐
Ultra Edge showed a spike but the third umpire feels otherwise.#RCBvsPBKS #PBKS #IPL2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Ravi Bishnoi
- Kl Rahul
- Devdutt Padikkal
- Ipl
- Ipl 2021
- Indian Premier League 2021
- Indian Premier League
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Punjab Kings
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.