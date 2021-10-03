 user tracker image
    RCB vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as third umpire overlooks spike to give Devdutt Padikkal a reprieve, leaves KL Rahul unamused

    no photo
    |

    KL Rahul was disappointed with the debatable third-umpire decision

    | Twitter

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:58 PM

    KL Rahul reviewed a caught-behind appeal against Devdutt Padikkal after the on-field umpire had turned it down, during the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in Sharjah on Sunday. The TV umpire however, didn't overturn the decision, despite a clear spike on ultra-edge.

    The incident occured on the third ball of the eighth over, when Devdutt Padikkal attempted a switch-hit against Ravi Bishnoi, when on 35. Rahul moved swiftly to his left, grabbed the ball and went up in a confident appeal in unison with the bowler, which on-field umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan turned down.

    Rahul reviewed the call and replays showed a slight spike on ultra-edge with ball next to Padikkal’s gloves. However, much to the fielding side and commentators’ surprise, third umpire K Srinivasan didn’t overturn the decision. Rahul was seen in animated discussion with Ananthapadmanabhan after the call. The decision didn't hurt PBKS much, as Padikkal could add just five runs to his score before becoming Moses Henriques third victim.

    This is unbelievable!

    It's out?

    How is it possible even?

    Questionable Umpiring!

    It's clearly showing a spike!

    Unlucky PBKS!

    No idea on this!

    Can't judge what's wrong here now!

    Unexpected!

