    RCB vs PBKS | Twitter reacts as Royal Challengers Bangalore secure IPL 2021 play-off spot with a clinical win against Punjab Kings

    RCB became the third team to secure a play-offs spot in IPL 2021

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:15 PM

    KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal added 91 in 10.5 overs to put Punjab Kings in firm control during their run-chase of 165 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah on Sunday, October 3. However, RCB bowlers made a stirring comeback to seal a six-run win, and with it, a play-off spot.

    Yuzvendra Chahal (3/29) got the key wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran and Sarfaraz Khan, while Harshal Patel, George Garton and Mohammed Siraj executed to perfection in closing overs, as RCB registered their eighth win at IPL 2021. 

    Earlier, Virat Kohli (25) and Devdutt Padikkal (40) gave RCB a steady start, before Moises Henriques (3/12) reduced them from 68/0 to 73/3. Glenn Maxwell though, maintained his impressive run with the bat, striking a 33-ball 57, and with AB de Villiers (23 off 18), guided his side to 164/7 at the end of 20 overs. 

    The win meant that the Virat Kohli led side qualified to the play-offs for the second straight time, and became the third team of the season after Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

