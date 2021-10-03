Pakistan can beat India if they play to their potential, says Waqar Younis

The 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE starts from October 17 and India will play against Pakistan on October 24. India-Pakistan is one of the fiercest rivalries on the field and these matches have a great viewership. India and Pakistan have played 12 matches at the World Cups and Pakistan is yet to beat India in the tournament. Expressing his opinion about the match between India and Pakistan, former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis has said that Pakistan can beat India if they play to their potential.

”I honestly believe that Pakistan can beat India in their opening encounter if they play to their potential. It won’t be easy but we certainly have the personnel who can come good. It’s a big game and pressure will be on both teams as it will be their first match of the tournament. But the first few deliveries and runs will be crucial but if we are able to negotiate it well we can win the game,” Waqar stated while speaking to CricWick.

Bowling has always been the strength of the Pakistan cricket team . They always have pacers in their squad who have the ability to dismiss the batting units single-handedly. Waqar Younis was the bowling coach of the Pakistan team but he resigned from the position on the day of the announcement of the squad for the T20 World Cup. Reflecting on the quality of the Pakistan bowlers, Waqar Younis has said that bowling has always been the strength of the team and the bowlers have the capability to defend scores. He further added that Hasan Ali will lead the bowling unit.

“Bowling has always been our stronger suit and we have seen in the past that we have the capability of defending scores. We did that in Champions Trophy 2017, we have done that prior to that as well so I see no reason why this bunch can’t emulate those performances. I think that Hasan understands bowling better than any other bowler in the current lot and will be our leader in terms of bowling. He certainly has the skill and character to do big things on the biggest stage,” he concluded.