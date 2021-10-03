KKR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Shakib Al Hasan's rocket throw sends Kane Williamson packing

Shakib Al Hasan, playing his first match for KKR in the second phase of IPL 2021, ran out Williamson (26) during his first over in the match. Williamson nudged the ball to the on side, took off for a run, but Shakib got to the ball very quickly and fired a rocket throw at the non-striker's end to have a diving Williamson short of his crease. The Bangladesh all-rounder then removed Abhishek Sharma for 6 to reduce SRH to 51/4 in the 11th over.