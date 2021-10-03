KKR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as Shakib Al Hasan's rocket throw sends Kane Williamson packing

Today at 8:37 PM
Shakib Al Hasan pulled off an outstanding fielding effort as he ran Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson out during his first over of the innings on Sunday in Dubai. Shakib is playing his first match for Kolkata Knight Riders in the second leg of IPL 2021, which resumed on September 19.
After winning the toss and opted to bat first, the Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their openers Wriddhiman Saha and Jason Roy early in the innings. SRH captain Kane Williamson looked promising by striking four boundaries off Shivam Mavi in the sixth over.
Shakib Al Hasan, playing his first match for KKR in the second phase of IPL 2021, ran out Williamson (26) during his first over in the match. Williamson nudged the ball to the on side, took off for a run, but Shakib got to the ball very quickly and fired a rocket throw at the non-striker's end to have a diving Williamson short of his crease. The Bangladesh all-rounder then removed Abhishek Sharma for 6 to reduce SRH to 51/4 in the 11th over.
October 3, 2021
Shakib Al Hasan with a rocket throw sends SRH captain back.
Shakib Al Hasan With A Brilliant Throw!
Shakib Al Hasan 🇧🇩
WHAT A RUNOUT!
Shakib AL Hasan has proved why he is a world class player
Shakib al hasan has just pulled one of the best moments of the IPL.
What a throw by Shakib Al Hasan. Kane Williamson gone. SRH three down.
Shakib Al Hasan what a throw
