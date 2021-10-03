 user tracker image
    KKR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as 21-year-old Umran Malik clocks 150kph on IPL debut

    Umran Malik bowled a 150kph delivery in his first over on IPL debut

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:56 PM

    Sunrisers Hyderabad's Umran Malik bowled a 150kph delivery in his very first over on his IPL debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on Sunday, October 3. Malik was roped in by the SRH as a short-term replacement for T Natarajan, who had tested positive for covid-19 last month.

    Umran Malik, who was picked as T Natarajan's short-term replacement by SRH, bowled a 150kph delivery on his IPL debut against KKR on Sunday in Dubai. Malik bowled fierce deliveries against the KKR openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer, clocking 145, 141.5, 150, 147, 143, 141 in his first over in IPL cricket. The pace didn't drop down thereafter, and the 21-year-old Srinagar-born finished 0/27 from his four over spell.

    Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad were restricted to 115/8 after a disciplined bowling performance by the KKR bowlers. Iyer (8) and Rahul Tripathi (7) departed early in the chase, but Shubman Gill's steady 57 laid the platform for a six-wicket win.

