KKR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as 21-year-old Umran Malik clocks 150kph on IPL debut

Umran Malik, who was picked as T Natarajan's short-term replacement by SRH, bowled a 150kph delivery on his IPL debut against KKR on Sunday in Dubai. Malik bowled fierce deliveries against the KKR openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer, clocking 145, 141.5, 150, 147, 143, 141 in his first over in IPL cricket. The pace didn't drop down thereafter, and the 21-year-old Srinagar-born finished 0/27 from his four over spell.