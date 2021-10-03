KKR vs SRH | Twitter reacts as 21-year-old Umran Malik clocks 150kph on IPL debut

Today at 10:56 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Umran Malik bowled a 150kph delivery in his very first over on his IPL debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on Sunday, October 3. Malik was roped in by the SRH as a short-term replacement for T Natarajan, who had tested positive for covid-19 last month.
Umran Malik, who was picked as T Natarajan's short-term replacement by SRH, bowled a 150kph delivery on his IPL debut against KKR on Sunday in Dubai. Malik bowled fierce deliveries against the KKR openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer, clocking 145, 141.5, 150, 147, 143, 141 in his first over in IPL cricket. The pace didn't drop down thereafter, and the 21-year-old Srinagar-born finished 0/27 from his four over spell.
Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad were restricted to 115/8 after a disciplined bowling performance by the KKR bowlers. Iyer (8) and Rahul Tripathi (7) departed early in the chase, but Shubman Gill's steady 57 laid the platform for a six-wicket win.
FASTEST!
WATCH: Umran Malik bowled a 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ KMPH delivery 🔥⚡🤯— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 3, 2021
On #VIVOIPL debut and he showcases his FULL PACE 🔝💪🏻 #KKRvSRH @SunRisers
🎥 👇https://t.co/fg8HrKrwnI
WOWW!!
😍 Umran Malik in his 1st over 🔥— CRICKET EXPERT 🅰️MIT (@CRICKETEXPERTAM) October 3, 2021
145.5
141.6
150.1
146.8
143.4
142.1#UmranMalik #KKRvSRH #KKR pic.twitter.com/Eu2LSjUp4M
REMEMBER THE NAME!
Umran Malik touching 150 Kph in his debut IPL match - he is just 21 and coming from Jammu.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 3, 2021
RAW PACE!
Raw pace from Umran Malik. pic.twitter.com/s5SYIFlLIV— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 3, 2021
LOOK AT THAT!
Man who is this Umran Malik— Kill Bill Pandey (@KingShawEra) October 3, 2021
This over
145 142 150 147 143 142
FIRST AND FAST!
Umran Malik's first over in IPL -— Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) October 3, 2021
145 kph
142 kph
150 kph
147 kph
143 kph
142 kph
Good to see an uncapped Indian bowler bowling at this speed.#IPL2021 #KKR #SRH
IMPRESSIVE!
Looked that Umran Malik's pace. - really very impressive. #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/4P6yIQsyMP— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 3, 2021
150!
150 Kph🔥— 🇮🇳 Sumer veera Viratian (@SumerViratian) October 3, 2021
What a start by Umran Malik!
📸: Disney + Hotstar pic.twitter.com/ZGXCxRPGU8
Promising names there!
Jammu & Kashmir's cricketers played in IPL :— Umakant ™ (@Umakant_27) October 3, 2021
• Mithun Manhas (Played for DD, PWI, CSK)
• Parvez Rasool (Played for PWI, SRH, RCB)
• Rasikh Salam (Played for MI)
• Abdul Samad (Playing for SRH)
• Umran Malik (Debuted for SRH Today)#IPL2021 #KKRvSRH
Just WOW!
Umran Malik first over :— Billgates Billu (@BillgatesBillu) October 3, 2021
146
142
150
147
143
142
- Umran Malik
- Ipl 2021
- Ipl
- Indian Premier League 2021
- Indian Premier League
- Kolkata Knight Riders
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.