Jhulan Goswami showed why she is India's best bowler, says Mithali Raj as pink-ball Test vs Australia ends in draw

After the pink-ball Test against Australia ended in a draw, Mithali Raj has stated that Jhulan Goswami once again proved that she is India’s best bowler. The India captain also lauded Smriti Mandhana for her brilliant batting performance as the opener scored her maiden Test hundred in the match.

India played their first-ever pink-ball Test against Australia, and the match ended in a draw in Gold Coast, Queensland on Sunday. India were dominat throughout, with Smriti Mandhana’s maiden Test century and quality bowling performance from the bowlers. The Indian opener notched up 127 runs off 216 balls with 22 fours and a maximum. Mandhana and Shafali Verma partnered for 93 runs for the opening wicket and gave a strong start to the visitors.

The rain washed away most part of the first two days of the pink-ball test, but the visitors posted 377 for 8 and declared their innings after an exuberant performance from Mandhana and Deepthi Sharma. A disciplined bowling performance from the Indian bowlers helped the visitors to dominate the Australian women.

Speaking on the team’s performance in the pink-ball Test, India captain Mithali Raj stated that the Jhulan Goswami bowled exceptionally well and she once again proved that she is India’s best bowler. She further lauded Mandhana for her brilliant performance and stated that the Indian opener has been very impressive.

"Had we got four wickets we would have gone for a few more overs. But overall the team played really well," said Mithali in the presentation ceremony.

"Jhulan has always been our best bowler for so many years and we got to see why she was the best. She shared her experience and young seamers Pooja Vastrakar and Meghna Singh were given opportunity alongside Jhulan so that they learn a lot," she said.

"Smriti has been very impressive. I was impressed by Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh too in the one-dayers. I'm sure Harmanpreet (who is injured) will take the field in the T20s," said Mithali.

Mandhana, who was ecstatic after the win and her record-breaking hundred in the match stated that she will rate the hundred against Australia among the top three hundred she has hit in her career. The 25-year-old further added that it is a great feeling to wear the Test whites for India.

"It's definitely in the top three (when asked to rate the hundred). First time playing a day-night Test, really happy that I gave a good pace to the team," Smriti Mandhana said.

"Most nervous night I have ever had - after the first day. Lucky with that no-ball on 80. That sort of cleared my mind after that.

"To wear whites and go into the field is the top-most thing," she added when asked about the important of Test cricket for India women.

India Women and Australia Women will now head into a three-match T20I series, which begins on October 7.