IPL 2021 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - BONS preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 49 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 3. KKR went down to Punjab Kings by five wickets in their last game, while SRH were beaten by the Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

BONS Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders have made a fine start to the UAE leg of IPL 2021, but a defeat in their last game to Punjab Kings has put their chances to make it to the play-offs in balance. They have a better net run-rate in comparison to other teams stuck mid-table, but two points would be of utmost importance as they take on the bottom placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday.

Batting first against Punjab Kings (PBKS), KKR scored 165 in the first innings. Venkatesh Iyer continued his impressive start to IPL career, scoring a stroke-filled 67. Defending the target, KKR missed their opportunities in the field, which played a part in them going down by five wickets. Varun Chakravarthy continued his fine run with 2/24, after Iyer, Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana had played their parts with the bat. Skipper Eoin Morgan’s form remains the biggest worry for the two-time champions, with the left-hander having registered scores of 7, 8, 0 and 2 in his last four outings.

SRH, meanwhile, have been officially knocked out of the tournament, having lost nine of their first 11 games. Their most recent defeat came against the Chennai Super Kings - by 6 wickets - which was once again a product of collective batting failure. On a slow Sharjah wicket, SRH managed 134/7, and Jason Holder (3/27) was the lone star with the ball as CSK eased home with two balls to spare.

SRH could well be the party spoilers for other teams fighting for play-off spots, with their young guns like Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg keen to make their presence felt. That build up for an exciting battle on Sunday.

Form Guide

Kolkata Knight Riders - L, W, L, W, W

KKR were clinical in each of their three victories in the IPL second leg, while their two defeats came in last-over nail biters, which suggests that they have been a tough team to go past. Should Morgan and Dinesh Karthik get back to form, KKR could be the team to beat as the tournament nears its business end.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - L, W, L, L, L

Only one win in the last five games, two from 11 overall, reflects the misery of the Sunrisers. There has been an over-reliance on the top-order, and Jason Holder and Rashid Khan too, have got little support in the bowling department.

Head to head

KKR and SRH have played 20 games against each other. KKR has won 13 matches, while SRH have emerged victorious seven times. The average score for KKR is 151, while it is 156 for SRH.

David Warner and Kane Williamson have scored 619 and 197 runs respectively against KKR. Nitish Rana has scored 261 runs versus SRH.

BONS Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI

Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

BONS Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

BONS Match Prediction

On recent form and overall team combination, KKR are the favourites to win the match.

Pitch Report

The team batting second has won the last three games in Dubai. Also, from what we have seen in the match between KKR and PBKS, there is enough assistance for pacers on this surface. The fast bowlers will get swing with the new ball and so, Bhuvneshwari Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Tim Southee and Shivam Mavi could be the game-changers for their respective sides on Sunday.

Match info

Match - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad , IPL 2021 Match 49

Date - 3 October 2021

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai