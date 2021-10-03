IPL 2021 | Knew I will win the match for Delhi Capitals, says Shreyas Iyer after 33-ball 33 not out vs MI

After playing a crucial role with an unbeaten knock of 33 runs in Delhi Capitals winning against Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets, Shreyas Iyer has stated that he was confident that he will win the match for the team. He also praised Ravichandran Ashwin for showing positive intent against Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals won against Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets on a surface tough for batsmen and Shreyas Iyer played a crucial role in the victory. The contest between these two teams in Sharjah was a close one with Delhi winning in the last over. Chasing 130 became a tough task for Delhi when they lost 3 wickets for a total of 30 runs. Shreyas Iyer played a crucial inning of 33 not out runs for the Delhi Capitals and won the match for the team. Reflecting on his performance Iyer said that he was confident about himself.

"I felt really amazing to bat through and take my team till the end. It was a low scoring game so I decided to stay till the end even though I was shifted lower down the order. I backed myself and backed my instincts. Whatever situation I'll be in, I knew I would win the game. When you think positive, everything turns out to be your way. He (Ashwin) came in and he was really positive," Iyer said to Star Sports.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s contribution in the team victory was also significant as he scored unbeaten 20 runs on a pitch where even specialist batsmen were struggling. Iyer and Ashwin stitched a winning partnership of 39 runs for the seventh wicket. Reflecting on his partnership with Ashwin, Iyer has revealed that his batting partner took his time to settle and decided to take on bowler after adjusting to the pitch.

"His intent was to take singles as much as possible and rotate the strike and that went till the last two overs. After that, he started seeing the ball really well and decided that he'll take on the bowlers. Both of us wanted to bat till the last ball, so he was like 'I'll take down, you just try to stay till the end and make sure you win the match for the team'. The transition has happened in the last two years and we have created that environment from 2019," he revealed.

Speaking about the environment in the dressing room, Iyer said that the players enjoy each other’s success and try to stay humble.

"Everything has shifted towards us. We tried to implicate all the good things towards each other and we really enjoy each others' success in the dressing room and we also pull each others' legs when someone gets out. No one is low, no one is high, whenever we perform well we try to be humble so that in the next game we start from nought. Whoever's day it is, he has to make sure that he wins the match for the team," he explained

Earlier in the match, Mumbai scored a total of 129. Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets for 15 runs in his spell. Summing up the victory over Delhi Capitals, Shreyas said that the team must win the close games and every point is important going ahead.

"All these games, the close matches especially, once we are in it we have to see to it that we win all these close games. Every two points matter at the end of the league. If you finish in the top two, we have that opportunity to play that one game and straightaway get to the finals. We have to see to it that we maintain this position till the league phase ends," he concluded.