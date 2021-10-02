CSK vs RR | Twitter reacts as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube power Rajasthan Royals to a thumping 7-wicket win against CSK

Today at 12:05 AM
Rajasthan Royals survived to live yet another day in IPL 2021, by thrashing Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in their must-win encounter in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Batting first CSK posted 189/4, courtesy a hundred from Ruturaj Gaikwad but RR gunned down the target with 15 balls to spare.
Yashasvi Jaiswal fired a 19-ball fifty, while all-rounder Shivam Dube went berserk to hit 64 not out off just 42 balls. The opening partnership between Jaiswal and Evin Lewis accounted for 77 runs in just 32 balls CSK bowlers were taken to the cleaners. Sam Curran and Josh Hazlewood leaked 55 and 54 runs respectively from their 4 overs.
After the win, Rajasthan are tied with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at 10 points. However, due to super net run-rates (NRR), Kolkata and Punjab are placed ahead of sixth-placed Rajasthan at fourt and fifth respectively. Defending champions Mumbai are reeling at seventh spot. The four teams will play two more matches each in the league stage which ends on October 8.
CSK and Delhi Capitals (DC) have already qualified for the playoffs.
Oh god!! This is damn funny!🤣
Glenn 🤣🤣#RRvsCsk pic.twitter.com/YNz61iTRnx— V A M S I (@vamsi_dasi) October 2, 2021
Lol!😂😂
New Zealand’s every chore man, Glenn Phillips. pic.twitter.com/NoEWXKDVln— Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) October 2, 2021
Hilarious man!
Glenn Phillips that was so funny man 😂😂😅 #RRvsCSK— Maulik Vadariya (@MaulikVadariya) October 2, 2021
Hahahaha!
Glenn philips?????😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣that was funny as fuckkkkkk— Anvi🎃 (@backtoxo) October 2, 2021
Whatta day at office tonight!❤️🔥
What a day for cricket fans.. ❤️— Jenson Mathew (@m_a_t_h_e_w_z) October 2, 2021
What an Ipl match we hve witnessed #RRvsCSK.
Classy & Power packed perfo by these Boyss.🔥@Ruutu1331@yashasvi_j @IamShivamDube pic.twitter.com/BfvPvkcpk3
Does is matter?
Much needed defeat for CSK to win the 🏆 #RRvsCSK #WhistlePodu— A K K U ™ (@WorldFamous_Boy) October 2, 2021
Exactly!
#RRvsCSK #HallaBol— Arbitrary Story (@arbitrarystory) October 2, 2021
RR to CSK today pic.twitter.com/pUGJrCsLgK
Yeah!
RR 💖— T AN Y A⁷⚕✨ (@aanyaaaaa_T) October 2, 2021
Csk better luck next time.#IPL #rrvscsk
Hahaha! True story!
CSK loses match #CSKvsRR— gajender (@gajender00) October 2, 2021
Dhoni: pic.twitter.com/eDQtlEx9cs
Gauti be like: I can sleep peacefully tonight
#CSKvsRR— Deevine 07 (@dee_vine07) October 2, 2021
CSK loses a match
*le Gautam Gambhir : pic.twitter.com/XvcKUmKbjP
