    CSK vs RR | Twitter reacts as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube power Rajasthan Royals to a thumping 7-wicket win against CSK

    Yashasvi Jaiswal (Right) smashed a 19-ball fifty vs CSK on Saturday

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:05 AM

    Rajasthan Royals survived to live yet another day in IPL 2021, by thrashing Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in their must-win encounter in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Batting first CSK posted 189/4, courtesy a hundred from Ruturaj Gaikwad but RR gunned down the target with 15 balls to spare.

    Yashasvi Jaiswal fired a 19-ball fifty, while all-rounder Shivam Dube went berserk to hit 64 not out off just 42 balls. The opening partnership between Jaiswal and Evin Lewis accounted for 77 runs in just 32 balls CSK bowlers were taken to the cleaners. Sam Curran and Josh Hazlewood leaked 55 and 54 runs respectively from their 4 overs. 

    After the win, Rajasthan are tied with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at 10 points. However, due to super net run-rates (NRR), Kolkata and Punjab are placed ahead of sixth-placed Rajasthan at fourt and fifth respectively. Defending champions Mumbai are reeling at seventh spot. The four teams will play two more matches each in the league stage which ends on October 8. 

    CSK and Delhi Capitals (DC) have already qualified for the playoffs. 

