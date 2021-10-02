CSK vs RR | Twitter reacts as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube power Rajasthan Royals to a thumping 7-wicket win against CSK

After the win, Rajasthan are tied with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at 10 points. However, due to super net run-rates (NRR), Kolkata and Punjab are placed ahead of sixth-placed Rajasthan at fourt and fifth respectively. Defending champions Mumbai are reeling at seventh spot. The four teams will play two more matches each in the league stage which ends on October 8.