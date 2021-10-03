CSK vs DC: Three bets which can fetch you big bucks from Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 fixture

Today at 6:31 PM
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC), the teams who have already qualified for the play-offs, will lock horns against each other in match 50 of IPL 2021 in Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match will witness the biggest T20 stars on planet including MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant.
Suresh Raina to score 50 @ 5.6
160 runs from 12 innings is what Suresh Raina has managed so far in a forgettable IPL 2021 season for him. Apart from a solitary fifty in the India leg, the southpaw has registered scores of 8, 18, 24, 17*, 2, 4, 17*, 11 and 2 and 3. The former India cricketer has managed only 37 runs from the five matches in te UAE leg. Raina has been found wanting against the short balls. The 34-year-old has also looked uncomfortable against the slower ones and smart cutters. Playing in the IPL gets tough for a players not playing international cricket and Raina falls in that category. Someone like Robin Uthappa is warming the bench and that adds more pressure on the UP-born star.
The going will get tough for Raina against quality pace attack of Delhi Capitals consisting the likes of Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan. The spin department of Delhi Capiatals will test the experineced campaigner as well. Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel are having an impressive run so far in the 14th edition. If at all either one of them is rested, Amit Mishra will get a chance and we all know about his capabilities on the field.
Ruturaj Gaikwad to score fifty @ 4.0
The 24-year-old on Saturday scored his maiden T20 and IPL hundred. Ruturaj Gailwad was stranded on 95 with a ball left in the CSK innings but he maintained his cool to slam a six over deep midwicket. He is currently the only batsman to score over 500 runs in the 2021 edition of the IPL. India debut against Sri Lanka earlier this year, has given the right-hand batsman a confidence which has put him on a different pedastal. Overall, he has accumulated 508 runs at a staggering average of 50.80 and strike rate in excess of 140.
In his five innings in UAE in the second, the opener has scored 88*, 38, 40, 45 and 101*. Delhi Capitals bowling lineup is one of the most lethal ones in the tournament but the form of Gaikwad can see him race to yet another score in excess of fifty.
Shikhar Dhawan to score fifty @ 3.65
Shikhar Dhawan was the Orange Cap holder when the second leg of IPL 2021 started, however, he has slipped to the fourth place now. The experenced southpaw has scored 42, 8, 24 and 8 in his last four outings in the Gulf nation. Dhawan is still averaging 42 but is lacking confidence for sure. The Delhi batsman has faced the likes of Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja a lot in the nets but he will surely have to do the hard work to gain back his lost momentum.
We can expect a slow and watchful start from Dhawan in Dubai on Monday. The 35-year-old will look to do everything possible to get back to form ahead of the playoffs. He also has a point to prove to the selectors after being ignored for the T20 World Cup 2021.
