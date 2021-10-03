CSK vs DC: Three bets which can fetch you big bucks from Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 fixture

160 runs from 12 innings is what Suresh Raina has managed so far in a forgettable IPL 2021 season for him. Apart from a solitary fifty in the India leg, the southpaw has registered scores of 8, 18, 24, 17*, 2, 4, 17*, 11 and 2 and 3. The former India cricketer has managed only 37 runs from the five matches in te UAE leg. Raina has been found wanting against the short balls. The 34-year-old has also looked uncomfortable against the slower ones and smart cutters. Playing in the IPL gets tough for a players not playing international cricket and Raina falls in that category. Someone like Robin Uthappa is warming the bench and that adds more pressure on the UP-born star.