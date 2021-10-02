Rohit Sharma will be a great captain for India, he can nurture the youngsters, believes Dale Steyn

Today at 5:23 PM
Dale Steyn believes that Rohit Sharma will be a great option to take over the T20I captaincy from Virat Kohli, who has decided to step down from the position after the completion of the T20 World Cup 2021. Steyn added that there are 'tons' of players who can lead the Indian team in future.
Ever since, Virat Kohli made the announcement to step down from India's T20I captaincy after the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman, a discussion on his probable successor in the format has erupted.
Former South Africa Dale Steyn, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, has reckoned that Rohit Sharma can be the right person to nurture the youngsters in the team. India have won 8 out of 10 ODIs and and 15 out of 10T20Is under the leadership of the 34-year-old. Also, Mumbai Indians have won five IPL titles under Rohit's captaincy.
"They have got a bunch of different people to pick from. I think the most exciting thing for India right now is that the young players that are coming through, they are all world-class players. You look at Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant… these are young guys who are doing extremely well at the international level. So if you give the captaincy to Rohit, who has been around for a while… has won numerous IPLs, it will be a great call since he can nurture the youngsters," Steyn told Sports Tak.
Steyn added that there are tons of players who can lead the Indian team in the future such as Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant.
"They have got tons. You just have to look around in the IPL and there are so many players. You’ve got SKY, who I think will come in at some place. You've got Rishabh Pant, who is looking good. There are just so many of these guys… Iyer, Rohit. They can all do it but you just have to give somebody that responsibility and allow them to run with it. India have been really good with it. They have given the captaincy to one particular players for a long time and they have done the job," Steyn added.
