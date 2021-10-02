Rohit Sharma will be a great captain for India, he can nurture the youngsters, believes Dale Steyn

"They have got tons. You just have to look around in the IPL and there are so many players. You’ve got SKY, who I think will come in at some place. You've got Rishabh Pant, who is looking good. There are just so many of these guys… Iyer, Rohit. They can all do it but you just have to give somebody that responsibility and allow them to run with it. India have been really good with it. They have given the captaincy to one particular players for a long time and they have done the job," Steyn added.