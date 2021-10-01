PBKS vs KKR | Dropped catches cost us the match, says Eoin Morgan as Punjab beat Kolkata in a thriller

"I think everyone that went out there found it difficult to get going initially, it was not an easy wicket to start on. But after having a strong 13-14 overs we didn't capitalize on that platform. Yeah, he (Venkatesh Iyer) is (some player). He's a real find for us, has been with us the whole campaign and we have watched him in practice.. above all his attitude is fantastic for a guy that plays fearlessly as he does with the bat. He takes a lot of responsibility with the ball, Dre Russ leaves a huge gap in the allrounder position for us but to have someone come in and contribute is really outstanding. We have played some great cricket in the second half and have some positives to take away from tonight as well. Two more games to go, we will fight hard and hopefully get a couple of good results and be in the playoffs," Morgan added.