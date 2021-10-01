PBKS vs KKR | Dropped catches cost us the match, says Eoin Morgan as Punjab beat Kolkata in a thriller

Today at 12:28 AM
After losing the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 5 wickets on Friday, Eoin Morgan said that dropped catches cost his team the match and 2 vitals points in the end phase of the league stage. Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and captain Morgan himself dropped catches at crucial junctures of the game.
Mayank Agarwal was dropped by Morgan on zero, while Nicholas Pooran was dropped on one by Rahul Tripathi at covers. Later in the match, Rahul Tripathi took a spectacular catch at midwicket but the third umpire thought otherwise and gave KL Rahul a lifeline with Punjab needing 11 off 10. Moreover, Aiden Markram was also dropped by Nitish Rana at short third-man.
"Initially we didn't field that well, we put catches down, myself early and other guys, it has cost us. When the game gets that tight towards the end, extra few wickets down would have helped us. Equally I thought we fought hard, batted really well and probably had a par score. Not a winning score on that wicket but thought the bowlers did a good job. Kings played well and then we fought back, catches have cost us. I thought in real time it was out (referring to the Rahul catch in the 19th over). Obviously when you slow things down and analyse it, that the third umpire thought otherwise and his decision is made, that's final and we need to get on with it. But it would have been nice if we had got that wicket," Morgan said after the match.
Batting first KKR posted 165 for 7 courtesy Venkatesh Iyer's second IPL fifty. The 2014 champions, who were once cruising at 90 for 1 in 11.2 overs, collapsed towards the second half of the innings. Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh scalped three wickets, whereas, spinner Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Rahul Tripathi and Iyer.
Kolkata are static at fourth place in the points table due to a handsome Net Run Rate (NRR) and are hoping to win their remaining two matches to increase their probability of making it to the playoffs.
"I think everyone that went out there found it difficult to get going initially, it was not an easy wicket to start on. But after having a strong 13-14 overs we didn't capitalize on that platform. Yeah, he (Venkatesh Iyer) is (some player). He's a real find for us, has been with us the whole campaign and we have watched him in practice.. above all his attitude is fantastic for a guy that plays fearlessly as he does with the bat. He takes a lot of responsibility with the ball, Dre Russ leaves a huge gap in the allrounder position for us but to have someone come in and contribute is really outstanding. We have played some great cricket in the second half and have some positives to take away from tonight as well. Two more games to go, we will fight hard and hopefully get a couple of good results and be in the playoffs," Morgan added.
KKR next face SRH on Sunday.
