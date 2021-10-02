MI vs DC | Twitter reacts to Avesh Khan cleaning up Hardik Pandya with a cracking yorker

Today at 5:45 PM
Avesh Khan produced a fine spell of 3/15 from his four overs, to help Delhi Capitals restrict Mumbai Indians to 129/8 in Sharjah on Saturday. The highlight of Avesh’s spell was his stunning yorker to dismiss Hardik Pandya, which sneaked through the right-hander’s legs to rattle the stumps.
Avesh had a great start to the day, bowling four dots to Rohit Sharma, before hurrying the Mumbai Indians skipper with his extra pace to have him caught at third-man off a mistimed pull shot.
After his first three overs had yielded just three, the right-arm quick returned for the 19th over and cleaned up Hardik Pandya with a pacy yorker, directed at the leg stump off the first ball. The batsman, beaten by pace, missed the flick and the ball sneaked through his legs to hit the middle and leg. Later in the over, Avesh castled Nathan Coulter Nile to cap off a fine spell of T20 bowling. He now has 21 wickets from 12 games in IPL 2021, only second to Harshal Patel, who has 26 from 11.
Axar Patel (3/21) and Anrich Nortje (1/19) played their parts, as the defending champions were limited to 129/8 after Rishabh Pant had put them in.
Enjoy the video
Truly
Avesh Khan cleaned up Hardik Pandya between his legs. This is top class bowling performance by him. pic.twitter.com/idoBdCq5nM— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 2, 2021
Best one in a while
What a delivery by Avesh Khan to dismiss Hardik Pandya Fire#IPL2021— jennifer (@jennife74834570) October 2, 2021
Elite group
Most dot balls in 2021 IPL:— Cricket Updates (@Cricket32727661) October 2, 2021
125 - Mohammed Shami
116 - Avesh Khan
113 - Trent Boult
106 - Mohammed Siraj
106 - Jasprit Bumrah#IPL2021
Strong lineup tbh
Delhi capitals have strongest Bowling lineup of IPL 2021. Their bowlers performance vs MI today :-— Arpan Singh (@_cric_holic7) October 2, 2021
4-0-15-3 :Avesh Khan
4-1-19-1 :Anrich Nortje
4-0-21-3 :Axar Patel
4-0-41-1 :Ravi Ashwin
4-0-33-0 :Kagiso Rabada#IPL2021 #MIvsDC
Agree?
Next Wt20 tak Avesh Khan team mein must hai ,he is too good ,bas fame zyada jaldi sir na chadhe warna bohot se barbaad ho gae— Ustaad (@UstaadAdmi) October 2, 2021
Making the fans proud
Love you Avesh khan...... You are one in Delhi Capitals..... Really he's making the Dilli as strong as we think....... Great Avesh— Uzair Ahmed (@UzairAh90611646) October 2, 2021
Lol
God Avesh Khan saved Ashwin Anna from Hardik Pandya's carnage in the 20th over. #DCvsMI— Abhishek Chaudhary (@Maybe_Abhi) October 2, 2021
Haha
#MIvsDC #Aveshkhan #AxarPatel pic.twitter.com/009XV0wbt1— Mahmud (VK_18😎) (@mahmudayan216) October 2, 2021
After this performance yes
Avesh Khan is ready for team India… @BCCI should not delay his entry #DCvsMI— saurav mishra (@saurava_mishra) October 2, 2021
Agreed
Axar patel and Avesh khan both are serious talent— Rajeev Gupta (@RajeevG38395309) October 2, 2021
Interesting
Wow, overs no 15 & 16 produce 1 run! Can't recall that happening before— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 2, 2021
