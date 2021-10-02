 user tracker image
    MI vs DC | Twitter reacts to Avesh Khan cleaning up Hardik Pandya with a cracking yorker

    Avesh Khan returned with 3/15 from four overs against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday

    MI vs DC | Twitter reacts to Avesh Khan cleaning up Hardik Pandya with a cracking yorker

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:45 PM

    Avesh Khan produced a fine spell of 3/15 from his four overs, to help Delhi Capitals restrict Mumbai Indians to 129/8 in Sharjah on Saturday. The highlight of Avesh’s spell was his stunning yorker to dismiss Hardik Pandya, which sneaked through the right-hander’s legs to rattle the stumps.

    Avesh had a great start to the day, bowling four dots to Rohit Sharma, before hurrying the Mumbai Indians skipper with his extra pace to have him caught at third-man off a mistimed pull shot.

    After his first three overs had yielded just three, the right-arm quick returned for the 19th over and cleaned up Hardik Pandya with a pacy yorker, directed at the leg stump off the first ball. The batsman, beaten by pace, missed the flick and the ball sneaked through his legs to hit the middle and leg. Later in the over, Avesh castled Nathan Coulter Nile to cap off a fine spell of T20 bowling. He now has 21 wickets from 12 games in IPL 2021, only second to Harshal Patel, who has 26 from 11.

    Axar Patel (3/21) and Anrich Nortje (1/19) played their parts, as the defending champions were limited to 129/8 after Rishabh Pant had put them in.

