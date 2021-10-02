MI vs DC | Twitter reacts to Avesh Khan cleaning up Hardik Pandya with a cracking yorker

After his first three overs had yielded just three, the right-arm quick returned for the 19th over and cleaned up Hardik Pandya with a pacy yorker, directed at the leg stump off the first ball. The batsman, beaten by pace, missed the flick and the ball sneaked through his legs to hit the middle and leg. Later in the over, Avesh castled Nathan Coulter Nile to cap off a fine spell of T20 bowling. He now has 21 wickets from 12 games in IPL 2021, only second to Harshal Patel, who has 26 from 11.