MI vs DC | Twitter reacts as Delhi Capitals dent defending champions Mumbai Indians’ play-offs hopes

Today at 8:13 PM
Mumbai Indians kept striking at crucial junctures while defending 129/8, but failed to go past Shreyas Iyer, who guided Delhi Capitals to a four-wicket win in Sharjah on Saturday. With seven defeats from 12 games, the defending champions now have a tough road ahead in the play-offs race.
Mumbai Indians succeeded in going past Delhi Capitals’ top-order upfront, reducing them to 30/3 in just the fourth over of the chase. Rishabh Pant played some adventurous strokes during his 22-ball 26, but holed out to long-on off Jayant Yadav to give MI an opening.
Shreyas Iyer however, scored a well calculated run-a-ball 33*, to guide his side home in company of Ravichandran Ashwin (20* off 21).
Earlier, the Capitals put on a collective bowling effort, with Avesh Khan (3/15) and Axar Patel (3/21) playing crucial roles in restricting MI to 129/8. While Axar outfoxed Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Saurabh Tiwary with his restrictive outbreaks, Avesh bounced out Rohit Sharma, before cleaning up Hardik Pandya with a stunning yorker.
The five-time champions now stand at the sixth position in the points table, and they need to win both their remaining league fixtures, while hoping for other results to go their way to break into top four. They’ll take on Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, October 5, in Sharjah.
Delhi dent Mumbai
That Winning Feeling! 👌 👌@DelhiCapitals held their nerve to beat #MI by 4⃣ wickets & registered their 9th win of the #VIVOIPL. 👏 👏 #MIvDC— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2021
Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/Kqs548PStW pic.twitter.com/XCM9OUDxwD
Badrinath salutes Ashwin
Ash .. Ashwin Donovan Sealed it with a six 🙌🏼 👌🏻👏🏼 #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/cIvBYWjNY0— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 2, 2021
Ashwin continues to make headlines
Aswin revenge mode continues...🔥🔥🔥@ashwinravi99 ...❣️❣️❣️#IPL2021 #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/g3Dxqt0f1T— Abhiram Sajeevan (@abhisrt18426) October 2, 2021
That's true!
IPL playoffs without Mumbai Indians pic.twitter.com/uYSySry466— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 2, 2021
Captain Pant and his pirates
#MIvsDC #DC #Csk DC sending off MI pic.twitter.com/vM0AJtjNZd— Mr.happei (@Santhos59122147) October 2, 2021
Close enough!
Same energy of #DelhiCapitals towards #MI#DCvsMI #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/84r4es5PqW— Chinmay Kabi ଚିନ୍ମୟ କବି 🇮🇳 💙 (@ChinuKabi) October 2, 2021
Forgettable season for Krunal Pandya
krunal pandya picks the ball for last over,— Memesworld (@thegreatliar_) October 2, 2021
Meanwhile ashwin :#DelhiCapitals #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/PRmte5fOZa
Oucchh!
வெளிய ஜாவ் 💙#MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/t1Gh3jxkAM— ஈசநாட்டு இளவரசன் (@HiswaR_KinG) October 2, 2021
No messing with Ashwin please
Ashwin to Krunal Pandya after hitting six in final over #MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/QEwyCZvQ2j— Loha (@Lohasingh1999) October 2, 2021
- Shreyas Iyer
- Avesh Khan
- Axar Patel
- Anrich Nortje
- Ipl
- Ipl 2021
- Indian Premier League
- Indian Premier League 2021
- Delhi Capitals
- Mumbai Indians
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.