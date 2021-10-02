MI vs DC | Twitter reacts as Delhi Capitals dent defending champions Mumbai Indians’ play-offs hopes

Mumbai Indians succeeded in going past Delhi Capitals’ top-order upfront, reducing them to 30/3 in just the fourth over of the chase. Rishabh Pant played some adventurous strokes during his 22-ball 26, but holed out to long-on off Jayant Yadav to give MI an opening.

Earlier, the Capitals put on a collective bowling effort, with Avesh Khan (3/15) and Axar Patel (3/21) playing crucial roles in restricting MI to 129/8. While Axar outfoxed Quinton de Kock , Suryakumar Yadav and Saurabh Tiwary with his restrictive outbreaks, Avesh bounced out Rohit Sharma , before cleaning up Hardik Pandya with a stunning yorker.

The five-time champions now stand at the sixth position in the points table, and they need to win both their remaining league fixtures, while hoping for other results to go their way to break into top four. They’ll take on Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, October 5, in Sharjah.