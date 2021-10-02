 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    MI vs DC | Twitter reacts as Delhi Capitals dent defending champions Mumbai Indians’ play-offs hopes

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Shreyas Iyer's gritty 33* helped Delhi Capitals edge past Mumbai Indians in Sharjah

    | Twitter

    MI vs DC | Twitter reacts as Delhi Capitals dent defending champions Mumbai Indians’ play-offs hopes

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:13 PM

    Mumbai Indians kept striking at crucial junctures while defending 129/8, but failed to go past Shreyas Iyer, who guided Delhi Capitals to a four-wicket win in Sharjah on Saturday. With seven defeats from 12 games, the defending champions now have a tough road ahead in the play-offs race.

    Mumbai Indians succeeded in going past Delhi Capitals’ top-order upfront, reducing them to 30/3 in just the fourth over of the chase. Rishabh Pant played some adventurous strokes during his 22-ball 26, but holed out to long-on off Jayant Yadav to give MI an opening.

    Shreyas Iyer however, scored a well calculated run-a-ball 33*, to guide his side home in company of Ravichandran Ashwin (20* off 21).

    Earlier, the Capitals put on a collective bowling effort, with Avesh Khan (3/15) and Axar Patel (3/21) playing crucial roles in restricting MI to 129/8. While Axar outfoxed Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Saurabh Tiwary with his restrictive outbreaks, Avesh bounced out Rohit Sharma, before cleaning up Hardik Pandya with a stunning yorker.

    The five-time champions now stand at the sixth position in the points table, and they need to win both their remaining league fixtures, while hoping for other results to go their way to break into top four. They’ll take on Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, October 5, in Sharjah.

    Delhi dent Mumbai

    Badrinath salutes Ashwin

    Ashwin continues to make headlines

    That's true!

    Captain Pant and his pirates 

    Close enough!

    Forgettable season for Krunal Pandya

    Oucchh!

    No messing with Ashwin please

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down