KKR vs SRH: Three bets which can fetch you big money from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 clash

Fourth placed Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 49 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 3. The match will feature genuine power-hitters, up against the mystery spin of Rashid Khan, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine.

Venkatesh Iyer to score over 35.5 runs @1.91

Venkatesh Iyer has been in sizzling form in his first ever IPL season, and notched up a blistering 49-ball 67 in his last outing. He has been at comfort against the new ball, unleashing audacious strokes against some of game’s premier quicks. He has aggregated 193 runs from his first five outings at 48.25, and going on form, there’s every chance of him extending his brilliance against an uncertain SRH.

He has an advantage being a left-hander too, which would help him tackle Rashid Khan’s leg-breaks better on Sunday.

KKR to score over 50.5 runs in the powerplay @2.48

KKR have batted with great aggression in the first six overs throughout the UAE leg of IPL 2021, with Iyer and Rahul Tripathi being the chief contributors. With Shubman Gill too due for a big score, the two-time champions would be confident of getting off to a flyer against SRH. Even with early wickets, they’re likely to stick with their template of attacking strokeplay, which makes it likely that they’ll go past 50 within the fielding restrictions.

Kane Williamson to score over 24.5 runs @1.85

Kane Williamson registered a fluent unbeaten fifty against the Rajasthan Royals earlier this week, before he was undone by Dwayne Bravo’s brilliance for 11 on Thursday. Given his exemplary batting skills against pace and spin alike, he’s likely to carry SRH’s batting once again on Sunday, as he has done many times in the past. He’s scored 209 runs at 52.25 this season, and that promises much ahead of the fixture.