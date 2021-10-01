KKR vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Punjab Kings' dramatic win after Rahul Tripathi dropped catch ends up in a six

Today at 12:33 AM
With 5 needed off the final 6 deliveries, Punjab Kings (PBKS) lost KL Rahul on the second ball. On the third ball of the penultimate over, more drama unfurled after Shahrukh Khan pulled a Venkatesh Iyer delivery towards midwicket and Rahul Tripathi juggled the ball over the boundary rope.
Not Tripathi's day at business!
October 1, 2021
Happy faces!
WHAT A WIN! 👏 👏— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 1, 2021
Yet another nail-biter as @PunjabKingsIPL pull off a 5 wicket win over #KKR in Dubai. 👍 👍 #VIVOIPL #KKRvPBKS
Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/lUTQhNzjsM pic.twitter.com/3J2N1X6a4G
Brilliant effort from Rahul tripathi!
I feel sad for Rahul tripathi 😔 pic.twitter.com/yhyZe51d3u— DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) October 1, 2021
Tu point Kolkata knight rises only reason to Rahul Tripathi— Shreyash Mantri (@shreyash_mantri) October 1, 2021
What's your thoughts??
KKR fans to third umpire after not out decision on Rahul Tripathi catch. pic.twitter.com/fkWgibHdIs— Rohan Pareek (@WannabeGhalib) October 1, 2021
PBKS won the game! KKR won the Hearts :D
If punjab survive today just thank to third umpire, I don't think effort pays to Rahul Tripathi but kkr won our hearts, a spirit of cricket #KKRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/Aknf4iQxGX— Aman Satsha (@amanenough7) October 1, 2021
Hahaha!
They are doubting Rahul Tripathi pic.twitter.com/RFasrFtLjr— Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) October 1, 2021
Third umpire has to take a rewind on it!
Brilliant efforts from Rahul Tripathi. pic.twitter.com/82l8Me7jgU— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 1, 2021
No idea on what happened!
Rahul Tripathi take an amazing catch but #KLRahul has given Not Out 🧐 pic.twitter.com/tnY60LGv78— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@kingashu_786) October 1, 2021
Feel sad for this man! #RahulTripathi
Aur kya bol rahe the Rahul Tripathi Retain?? 2 catch Miss karwa diya😭#KKRvsPBKS— Arijit | KKR 💜 (@SRKian_Arijit) October 1, 2021
