    KKR vs PBKS | Twitter reacts to Punjab Kings' dramatic win after Rahul Tripathi dropped catch ends up in a six

    KL Rahul starred in Punjab Kings' 5-wicket win over KKR

    | Courtesy - IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:33 AM

    With 5 needed off the final 6 deliveries, Punjab Kings (PBKS) lost KL Rahul on the second ball. On the third ball of the penultimate over, more drama unfurled after Shahrukh Khan pulled a Venkatesh Iyer delivery towards midwicket and Rahul Tripathi juggled the ball over the boundary rope.

    Not Tripathi's day at business!

    Happy faces!

    Brilliant effort from Rahul tripathi!

    What's your thoughts??

    PBKS won the game! KKR won the Hearts :D

    Hahaha!

    Third umpire has to take a rewind on it!

    No idea on what happened!

    Feel sad for this man! #RahulTripathi

