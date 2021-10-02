'King Kong' MS Dhoni is the greatest ever white-ball captain, states Ravi Shastri

Yesterday at 11:09 PM
Ravi Shastri has labelled MS Dhoni as the greatest white-ball captain in the game's history, and lauded his calmness and level-headedness under pressure situations. Dhoni has been appointed as team India’s mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman, beginning next month.
MS Dhoni, who led India in record 332 international games, has been widely hailed as one of games greatest captains, especially in white-ball cricket. Dhoni led India to a T20 World Cup title in 2007, a 50-over World Cup glory in 2011 and Champions Trophy triumph in 2013 - which makes him the only captain ever to achieve a rare triple of three different ICC titles.
Ravi Shastri, team India’s head-coach was in high praise for 40-year-old, who had also taken India to the top of Test rankings in 2009.
"Dhoni is the greatest white-ball captain ever. Just look at his record in ICC tournaments. What has he not won? IPL, Champions League, all ICC tournaments, two World Cups. There is no one close to him when it comes to white-ball cricket. He has to be the greatest. ‘The King Kong’, you can call him in that fashion," remarked Shastri during a conversation with Fan Code.
Dhoni, the three-time IPL winning captain has weaved his magic in the ongoing edition of tournament too, leading CSK to a play-off qualification before any other team with nine wins from their first 11 games. He had his moments with the bat too, when he rolled back years to finish the run-chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a towering hit in Sharjah.
“When you see Dhoni captaining a side, and you see Chennai Super Kings (CSK), there’s that assurance and calmness of things in control. The other side might me whacking sixes or fours but you still get the feeling there is this composure and control,” Shastri added.
Last month, Dhoni was named as India’s mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman, where he will be guiding the team, alongside a coaching group led by Shastri.
