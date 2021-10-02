IPL 2021 | Venkatesh Iyer is going to fetch a very high price in the mega auctions, believes Sanjay Manjrekar

Today at 12:48 PM
Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Kolkata Knight Riders new sensation Venkatesh Iyer will fetch a very high price in the mega auction ahead of the IPL 2022. Manjrekar added that the Iyer’s T20 numbers outside of IPL are impressive which will attract fierce bidding competition next year.
Venkatesh Iyer has taken the IPL by storm since his debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore after the restart of the IPL 2021. So far, he has amassed 193 runs in just five games with an astonishing average of 48.25. His domestic T20 number is also very impressive as he has accumulated 724 runs at an average of 36.20 since making his debut for Madhya Pradesh. The former Indian batsmen believes that the teams will go on a bidding war for the 26-year-old.
"I'm thinking 12-14 crore because this is not a kind of a fluke show. I was looking at his First-Class numbers and his List A record is outstanding. His average is 47, strikes at 92. That is his T20 record in domestic cricket, not counting the IPL. His strike rate is high, he averages 37. So this is a guy who knows how to bat. Plus, he is a bowler, and in the last match he has shown that he can bowl the tough overs too. So he is somebody who is going to fetch a very high price," Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo, reported Hindustan Times.
The IPL 2022 will witness a mega auction ahead of the season because of the addition of two new teams. The announcement of those two teams will be made on Monday, October 25.
Meanwhile the former India captain Sunil Gavaskar stated that Iyer can be the all-rounder Indian team has been searching for.
“In Venkatesh Iyer, Kolkata have unearthed a player who can be the all-rounder that India is looking for. His bowing is not express, but he gets the yorker right more than not and doesn’t let the batsman slog him. As a batsman, he plays upright, which gets into a great position to play the short ball, and he drives beautifully through the off-side like all left-handers seem to do,” Gavaskar wrote in a column for TOI, reported Hindustan Times.
