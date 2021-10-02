IPL 2021 | Venkatesh Iyer is going to fetch a very high price in the mega auctions, believes Sanjay Manjrekar

"I'm thinking 12-14 crore because this is not a kind of a fluke show. I was looking at his First-Class numbers and his List A record is outstanding. His average is 47, strikes at 92. That is his T20 record in domestic cricket, not counting the IPL. His strike rate is high, he averages 37. So this is a guy who knows how to bat. Plus, he is a bowler, and in the last match he has shown that he can bowl the tough overs too. So he is somebody who is going to fetch a very high price," Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo, reported Hindustan Times.