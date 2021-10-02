IPL 2021 | Suryakumar Yadav is the most challenging batsman to bowl, reveals Ravi Bishnoi

Today at 1:49 PM
Punjab Kings leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has revealed that Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav is the most challenging batter to bowl to. Bishnoi added that the wickets of great players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are special but outfoxing Suryakumar is satisfying.
Ravi Bishnoi has been a sensational player for Punjab Kings. Since making his debut in 2020, the Jodhpur-born spinner has taken 23 wickets in 21 matches for Punjab Kings with an impressive average of 23.39 and an economy rate of 6.89. He burst into the scene for his wicket-taking ability with his googlies during the ICC U-19 World Cup in South Africa in January-February 2020. He is also one of the contenders for the emerging players award. In a recent interview, Ravi Bishnoi was asked about the most challenging batter to bowl to which he answered Suryakumar Yadav.
“Kohli, Dhoni, and Rohit are special and great players but for me, Suryakumar Yadav has been the most challenging. So, it is always more satisfying to outfox him,” Bishnoi told the Twelfth Man.
“Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma are legends, and who doesn’t want to pick their wickets? If my team can win from those spells, it will be great,” he added.
Ravi Bishnoi will be next seen playing against RCB on Sunday.
- Ravi Bishnoi
- Virat Kohli
- Ms Dhoni
- Rohit Sharma
- Suryakumar Yadav
- Ipl
- Ipl 2021
- Indian Premier League
- Indian Premier League 2021
- Punjab Kings
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.