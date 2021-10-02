IPL 2021 | Suryakumar Yadav is the most challenging batsman to bowl, reveals Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi has been a sensational player for Punjab Kings. Since making his debut in 2020, the Jodhpur-born spinner has taken 23 wickets in 21 matches for Punjab Kings with an impressive average of 23.39 and an economy rate of 6.89. He burst into the scene for his wicket-taking ability with his googlies during the ICC U-19 World Cup in South Africa in January-February 2020. He is also one of the contenders for the emerging players award. In a recent interview, Ravi Bishnoi was asked about the most challenging batter to bowl to which he answered Suryakumar Yadav.