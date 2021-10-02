IPL 2021 | BCCI must look after Arshdeep Singh and make sure his talent doesn't get wasted, says Virender Sehwag

Today at 10:12 AM
Virender Sehwag has recently stated that the BCCI must look after a quality pacer like Arshdeep Singh and make sure that his talent isn’t wasted. The former Indian cricketer further added that the left-arm pacer is a fine bowler and he will make it to the Indian cricket team someday.
With a victory by 5 wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab kings have kept themselves alive in the race to playoffs of IPL 2021. Chasing a target of 166, KL Rahul played a crucial knock of 67 and Mayank Agarwal also contributed with an innings of 40 runs. Shahrukh Khan won the match for the team by playing a little cameo of 22 runs from 9 balls in the end.
Earlier in the match, Kolkata Knight Riders scored a total of 165 in the first innings. Arshdeep Singh was the best bowler for the Punjab Kings with 3 wickets for 32 runs from his four overs. The left arm pacer was brilliant in the powerplay,especially his wicket of Shubhman Gill was brilliant as he bowled a lethal inswinger which dismissed the batsman. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has praised Arshdeep for his beautiful inswinger and has said that the bowler has capabilities to benefit the Indian team and BCCI should nurture him.
"That's typical bowling from a left-arm fast bowler that comes in after pitching away from the off stump. He [Arshdeep] said he worked with Zaheer Khan for three days. If he can swing the ball in within three days, imagine the benefits he can provide to the Indian team if he spends some time with them. If such a player is not in the team, then the BCCI must look after him and make sure his talent doesn't get wasted," Sehwag stated to Cricbuzz
Arshdeep has picked 28 wickets from 21 IPL matches. Reflecting on Arshdeep’s career, Sehwag has said that he is a fine bowler and he can make it to team India with hard work and performance.
"Arshdeep is a very fine bowler and if he continues to work hard and perform like this, he would surely make it to Team India someday," he concluded.
Punjab Kings will play their next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on October 3 at Sharjah cricket stadium.
