DC vs MI | We are preparing well but batsmen are failing to fire, says Rohit Sharma after 4-wicket defeat

After going down by four wickets against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday, Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma said that his team's batting unit has failed this season. MI have now dropped to the sixth spot, behind KKR and PBKS who have 12 points each.
Mumbai are now hoping to win their next two matches but the five-time champions will also keep a close tab on the results of Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. While Mumbai have 10 points after 12 matches, KKR and PBKS are placed fourth and fifth respectively in the points table after 12 matches each. All the aforementioned teams have two matches remaining in the league stage.
Delhi Capitals opted to bowl after winning the toss and restricted Mumbai to 129/8 in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for MI with a 26-ball 33, as others around him failed to contribute on a slow Sharjah surface. Avesh Khan and Axar Patel picked three wickets each, while Anrich Nortje picked one wicket but gave away just 19 runs from his four overs. Later, DC chased the down the target with five balls to spare.
The Mumbai batting line-up has looked unsettled ever since the start of the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Rohit Sharma minced no words in admitting that his batsmen have let the team down.
"We always knew it was going to be a difficult venue. We watched a lot of games and we do understand that it isn't the easiest of the grounds to play and get those runs you want. We came prepared, we knew exactly what to expect from the conditions, we spoke of those as to how we need to go about when we bat. We didn't bat well, we didn't create those partnerships, we always knew that it wasn't a 170-180 wicket, we knew 140 is a par score here. We just couldn't get the partnerships going.
"If your batters are not going to put runs on the board, it's going to be difficult to win games consistently. We have struggled with our batting this season, I personally accept that. But I don't want to take anything away from the guys, we are preparing very well. We are just not able to execute in the middle, a little disappointing. We just look to play the game we are known to, something's missing in our game. We are not playing to our potential that we are known for, that is something that is missing in the UAE leg. Hopefully in the next two games we can come out and play the way we are known for," Rohit said after the match.
Mumbai Indians will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) next on Tuesday, October 5, in Sharjah.
