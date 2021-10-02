DC vs MI | We are preparing well but batsmen are failing to fire, says Rohit Sharma after 4-wicket defeat

"If your batters are not going to put runs on the board, it's going to be difficult to win games consistently. We have struggled with our batting this season, I personally accept that. But I don't want to take anything away from the guys, we are preparing very well. We are just not able to execute in the middle, a little disappointing. We just look to play the game we are known to, something's missing in our game. We are not playing to our potential that we are known for, that is something that is missing in the UAE leg. Hopefully in the next two games we can come out and play the way we are known for," Rohit said after the match.