 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    CSK vs RR | Twitter reacts to Ravindra Jadeja's 'sitting six' off Mustafizur Rahman

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Ravindra Jadeja Smashed 32 not out runs off just 15 balls vs RR

    | Courtesy - IPL

    CSK vs RR | Twitter reacts to Ravindra Jadeja's 'sitting six' off Mustafizur Rahman

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:25 PM

    On the second ball of the 20th over against Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja executed a premeditated shot for a breathtaking six over deep square leg off Mustafizur Rahman. The southpaw was Chennai's crusader-in-chief, scoring 32* off 15 to help them post 189/4.

    Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad (100*) partnered for 55 not out runs off 22 balls for the fifth wicket. Their blazing knock was the reason why the 3-time champions, who have already qualified for the play-offs, posted the highest team total at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium in IPL 2021. 

    That's sir jadeja for you!

    Stunning six!

    Looked so easy to watch!

    Yupe! For a reason.🔥

    Unbelievable!

    Pleasure to watch him hit that on his knee!

    Just Jaddu things!

    Clean hit!

    Hahahaha

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down