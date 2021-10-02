CSK vs RR | Twitter reacts to Ravindra Jadeja's 'sitting six' off Mustafizur Rahman

Today at 10:25 PM
On the second ball of the 20th over against Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja executed a premeditated shot for a breathtaking six over deep square leg off Mustafizur Rahman. The southpaw was Chennai's crusader-in-chief, scoring 32* off 15 to help them post 189/4.
Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad (100*) partnered for 55 not out runs off 22 balls for the fifth wicket. Their blazing knock was the reason why the 3-time champions, who have already qualified for the play-offs, posted the highest team total at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium in IPL 2021.
That's sir jadeja for you!
#RavindraJadeja sitting SIX vs Mustafizur Rahman#jadeja #CSK #CSKvsRR #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/btieLUKMR7— ANURAG ॐ SHARMA 🇮🇳 (@7ANURAGSHARMA) October 2, 2021
Stunning six!
October 2, 2021
Looked so easy to watch!
Ravindra Jadeja 🔥 Six 🥳🥳— Patel Meet (@mn_google) October 2, 2021
Video Credit:- Disney Hotstar#CSK#Yellove #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/muODyGaJTM
Yupe! For a reason.🔥
That's why we call him SIR Ravindra Jadeja..— Smit Patel🇮🇳 (@SmitPatel137) October 2, 2021
Just a flick and Six..🔥#jadeja@imjadeja pic.twitter.com/r34NDNAaxw
Unbelievable!
The power of Jadeja's six with such a short swing 👍— Prem SN Piramanayagam (@PremNTU) October 2, 2021
Pleasure to watch him hit that on his knee!
What a shot by Ravindra Jadeja. pic.twitter.com/21txMEgmS5— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 2, 2021
Just Jaddu things!
I still feel how sir Jadeja hit a six on the ball of 19.2 overs. It's so easy for him. This shot looks like a new innovation. #sirjadeja #Yellove— Abhishek Majhi (@abhishekmajhi27) October 2, 2021
Clean hit!
M47: RR vs CSK – Ravindra Jadeja Six https://t.co/WWYBgeZBEP— Shabbir (@Shabbir67315760) October 2, 2021
Hahahaha
Aana last ball mattum Rutu six adikkalana oorey sernthu Jadeja va adichirukkum 😂😂— RAM ♡ ᶜˢᴷ ˢᵗᵃⁿ 🦁 (@Crazyboy_Siva) October 2, 2021
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.