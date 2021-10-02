CSK vs RR | Twitter reacts as Ruturaj Gaikwad brings up first IPL hundred with a six off final delivery

Gaikwad, whose innings was studded with 9 fours and 5 sixes, was stranded on 95 with an over left in the innings. After smashing two fours and a six off the first three balls, Ravindra Jadeja ran a single on the fourth delivery of the final over to give Gaikwad the strike. Mustafizur Rahman brought in all his experience and bowled a short delivery to leave Gaikwad with a daunting task of hitting a six off the final delivery to reach the milestone. But the opener maintained his cool and sent the final delivery flying over the mid-wicket boundary to send his teammates and fans into a frenzy.