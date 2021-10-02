CSK vs RR | 250 could have been right target on this surface, quips MS Dhoni as Rajasthan gun down 190

"A bad toss to lose. 190 was a good score, and the dew made it flat, and the ball started coming on well. You needed to bat well, and they did that, and put pressure on the bowlers. They just took the game away in the first 6 overs. 250 would've been closer to par, given the way they were going. It was stopping a bit with their wrist-spinners, and it started coming on better later, that's when Ruturaj capitalised really well. Often when you lose the game it can get brushed under the carpet but it was a brilliant innings.