Beating India in their home conditions will be bigger than beating them in WTC final, says NZ's Devon Conway

New Zealand opener Devon Conway has said that beating India in their home conditions will be a tougher task than winning against them in the WTC final in England. Conway also added that to be successful in subcontinent conditions a player must be strong mentally and trust his defence.

The Indian cricket team has a busy schedule after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman. New Zealand will tour India in November-December for two Test matches and three T20Is. Sharing his views on the difficulty of playing against India in their own backyard, New Zealand opener David Conway has said that beating Virat Kohli’s team in their home conditions is a bigger challenge than beating them in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) in Southampton, England.

"Definitely. That's a massive goal that we'd like to achieve. To beat India in their home conditions is probably a bigger challenge than beating them in England. It would be a serious achievement, if not as big as the World Test Championship final. That will be a very important series to try and prove that," Conway was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

Indian pitches are known for helping spinners. The overseas batsmen who are not good at handling spin, usually have trouble on these surfaces. Expressing his opinion on how a batsman should play on subcontinent wickets, Conway said that a batsman should be mentally strong to play on these pitches and should trust his defence.

"Travelling to the subcontinent and being presented with surfaces that turn, that's where you've got to be really strong mentally within your defense, trust your defense, and you've got to have a method in which you can score. If you're not looking to score runs you won't be in good positions. You've got to nail down a plan and stick to it as much as possible, even though it's going to be challenging," he explained.

The New Zealand cricketer sustained a left middle finger injury while playing in The Hundred in the UK. However, the 30-year-old has recovered and will feature in the T20 World Cup before playing the Test series against India. Speaking on his batting position in the middle-order, Conway revealed that he could be slotted to bat at number four.

"We've got Martin Guptill up top and Tim Seifert who's done really well, and you've got the master, Kane Williamson, at three. If I could slot in at four it would be really good for the team’s sake, try to manipulate those middle periods against spin and run hard between the wickets," he revealed.