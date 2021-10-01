WBBL 2021 | Hobart Hurricanes sign India wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh

Today at 1:24 PM
Hobart Hurricanes have signed India wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh for the upcoming season of Women’s Big Bash League. Ghosh becomes the seventh Indian player to join a WBBL team after Smirti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur.
Ghosh featured in all three ODIs against Australia in Mackay last weeK and played important knocks of unbeaten 32 and 44 in the first and second match respectively. The signing of Ghosh is a much-needed boost for the Hurricanes having lost new recruits Rachel Trenaman and Lizelle Lee just weeks before the start of the season. The 18-year-old is set to join the Hobart squad after the T20I series against Australia that concludes on October 10.
“I’m very excited to be playing in the WBBL this year,” Ghosh said in a statement.
“I’m very thankful to the Hurricanes for this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to coming to Tasmania and meeting up with my new teammates.”
The quarantine requirements for anyone arriving into Australia is 14-days in a hotel, even the fully vaccinated. The availability of India players won’t be an issue since they are already in the country which adds to their value. The WBBL 07 will start on October 14 with the first 20 matches to be played entirely in Tasmania after border closures required the fixture list to be amended.
Hopefully, Australia and India players currently taking part in the multi-format series in Queensland will be able to travel straight into Tasmania although the fresh Covid-19 cases in Brisbane have the potential to cause problems which may prompt Tasmania to bring in border restrictions.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.