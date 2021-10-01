WBBL 2021 | Hobart Hurricanes sign India wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh

Ghosh featured in all three ODIs against Australia in Mackay last weeK and played important knocks of unbeaten 32 and 44 in the first and second match respectively. The signing of Ghosh is a much-needed boost for the Hurricanes having lost new recruits Rachel Trenaman and Lizelle Lee just weeks before the start of the season. The 18-year-old is set to join the Hobart squad after the T20I series against Australia that concludes on October 10.