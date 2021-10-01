 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Smith Mandhana becoming first Indian woman to score century in pink ball Test

    Smriti Mandhana has scored her maiden Test ton

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:46 PM

    Smriti Mandhana has scored her maiden Test ton in the pink-ball Test against Australia in Queensland. The southpaw became the first Indian woman cricketer to score a century in pink-ball Test and the Twitteratti wasted little time in praising the Indian star for her historic performance.

    Witness the biggest moment in Women's cricket 

    Makings of an absolute legend 

    Can't be more proud 

    Yes Indeed 

    G.O.A.T

    Meet the Queen of Indian cricket 

    Just amazing 

    Goddess

    One frame two legends 

