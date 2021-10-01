Twitter reacts to Smith Mandhana becoming first Indian woman to score century in pink ball Test

Today at 1:46 PM
Smriti Mandhana has scored her maiden Test ton in the pink-ball Test against Australia in Queensland. The southpaw became the first Indian woman cricketer to score a century in pink-ball Test and the Twitteratti wasted little time in praising the Indian star for her historic performance.
Witness the biggest moment in Women's cricket
The moment 🙌🙌 #SmritiMandhana #smileday pic.twitter.com/SkL8DyrBOC— ss🇮🇳❤️ (@No_negativityxd) October 1, 2021
Makings of an absolute legend
Take a bow ,#SmritiMandhana ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QTytAM5EsB— 𒆜🅰🅺🆂🅷🅰🆈𒆜 (@Akshay_MyName) October 1, 2021
Can't be more proud
@mandhana_smriti take a bow. One of the finest overseas 100's in the recent times by an Indian batter.— Kush Pasari (@KushPasari) October 1, 2021
There is something about the left handed elegance. It makes batting look even more beautiful!
Let's win this test! #AUSvIND #SmritiMandhana
Yes Indeed
Looking at the quality of cricket shown by our womens team, I feel the board needs to make them play few more Test matches every year.@BCCI @BCCIWomen @ICC #AUSvIND #SmritiMandhana @cricketcomau— Jayaganesh Jagz (@jags201190) October 1, 2021
G.O.A.T
Heartiest congratulations @mandhana_smriti for your stunning century (maiden in test and first ever for IndiaW in pink ball test).— Shreya Mitra (@IShreyaM09) October 1, 2021
What a knock!🎉
127(216)❤️#PinkBallTest #AUSvIND #SmritiMandhana #century #India #Cricket @BCCIWomen
Meet the Queen of Indian cricket
Should we bow? Yeah she is Goddess of offside #SmritiMandhana @mandhana_smriti 🙇♂️🙇♂️ pic.twitter.com/XQE3D4uY3C— lordoflight🌈🇮🇳 (@bluecove23) October 1, 2021
Just amazing
💯 Smriti Mandhana 🇮🇳💙— Smiling factor! (@venkat_sharanya) October 1, 2021
Proud! Proud! Proud!#AUSvIND #SmritiMandhana
Goddess
Dazzling display of precision & class from @mandhana_smriti.— Mohan Agrawal (@agrawalmsk) October 1, 2021
Proud moment for all Indians. Many more to come for our women.#AUSvIND #PinkBallTest #SmritiMandhana #Cricket #AUSWvINDW
One frame two legends
First Test Ton in pink Ball test - Virat Kohli & Smriti Mandhana , Both Wears No 18th Jersey...! Surely a magical coincidence ♥️— ZALA KISHANSINH (@iamzala9) October 1, 2021
#ViratKohli #SmritiMandhana #AUSvIND #PinkBallTest #AUSvsIND #testcricket #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/hjpWIzGqTP
