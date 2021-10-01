Twitter reacts to Finland placing 8 slip fielders on the first ball of the innings vs England XI

Today at 4:31 PM
In a European Cricket League match Finland fast bowler Amjad Sher had eight slip fielders in place for the first ball of the innings against England XI. A fielder at leg-slip was also placed as all 13 players, including 2 batsmen, were visible in one frame and no one could be seen in the outfield.
The most intriguing thing you will see today
Just one normal day of European Championship Cricket 🙏— Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) September 30, 2021
Finland start the game against England with EIGHT in the slips, and a leg slip for good measure 😂#ECC21 pic.twitter.com/lnuTv2RwMt
People are shocked XD
The field that was set by the Finland cricket team against England in the European Cricket Championship match that was played earlier today #Cricket pic.twitter.com/gAhzClpqC4— Younus (@YounusBashir_) September 30, 2021
Meanwhile
More baffled to realising Finland had a cricket team— JoshuaaaB (@Josh_Barringham) September 30, 2021
Strategically adept
Why would they do that? Psychological? It worked clearly, though I'm more impressed that Finland have a cricket team— Chris Bickley (@ChrisBickley1) September 30, 2021
Lol, What now ?!
The cricket equivalence of a range prediction severe test pic.twitter.com/wmyT2D1sbD— Dan Quintana (@dsquintana) October 1, 2021
People are seeing the funny side
I'd jokingly do field set-ups like this on Ricky Ponting International Cricket 2005, but never did I think I'd see it in real life.— jennifer (@jennife74834570) October 1, 2021
To the Finland cricket team, I take my hat off to you.
True
This team did such a game in fielding, even the big captains will fail, whoever saw it, was surprised. Finland Cricket Team deploys 8 Fielders in slips, leaves everyone surprised— jennifer (@jennife74834570) October 1, 2021
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.