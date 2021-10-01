 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Finland placing 8 slip fielders on the first ball of the innings vs England XI

    The incident happened during a European Cricket League match

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:31 PM

    In a European Cricket League match Finland fast bowler Amjad Sher had eight slip fielders in place for the first ball of the innings against England XI. A fielder at leg-slip was also placed as all 13 players, including 2 batsmen, were visible in one frame and no one could be seen in the outfield.

    The most intriguing thing you will see today 

    People are shocked XD 

    Meanwhile 

    laughing

    Strategically adept 

    Lol, What now ?!

    People are seeing the funny side 

    True

