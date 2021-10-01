Reports | David Warner was denied entry in SRH team bus ahead of CSK clash

 user tracker image
    David Warner has scored 195 runs from eight matches in IPL 2021

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:32 PM

    David Warner was dropped from the SRH playing XI in the last two games, and reports suggest that the southpaw was not allowed to travel in the team bus ahead of the CSK clash. The Australian opener could only manage 0 and 2 in his recent outings, which eventually ruled him out of the playing XI.

    David Warner has been considered as one of the marquee players in the SRH squad, who captained the SRH to their maiden tournament win in 2016. But, his poor run in the 14th edition of the IPL became a major concern for the team and eventually he was dropped from the playing XI in the last two games.  The opening batsmen could score only 195 runs from eight matches at an average of 24.37 in the ongoing season. Earlier, Kane Williamson had replaced Warner as SRH captain after the team’s poor performance in the Indian leg of the tournament. 

    The absence of the destructive opener in the playing XI opened doors for fuming debates among fans and cricket experts. As per the reports, David Warner wasn’t even allowed to travel with the team to the stadium last (Thurday) night for the clash against the Chennai Super Kings.

    The Kane Williamson-led side, who are already out of the playoffs race this season, suffered a six-wicket defeat against the Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. 

    David Warner has scored 5,449 runs from 150 matches at an average of 41.59 in IPL. 

