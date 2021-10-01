Reports | David Warner was denied entry in SRH team bus ahead of CSK clash

David Warner has been considered as one of the marquee players in the SRH squad, who captained the SRH to their maiden tournament win in 2016. But, his poor run in the 14th edition of the IPL became a major concern for the team and eventually he was dropped from the playing XI in the last two games. The opening batsmen could score only 195 runs from eight matches at an average of 24.37 in the ongoing season. Earlier, Kane Williamson had replaced Warner as SRH captain after the team’s poor performance in the Indian leg of the tournament.