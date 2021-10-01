PBKS vs KKR | Twitter reacts to Orange Cap-holder KL Rahul bringing up his fifty with a flat six off Tim Southee

Today at 11:20 PM
Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain hit a flat six over midwicket off Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Tim Southee to bring up his first fifty of the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Rahul, who has toppled Shikhar Dhawan to become new Orange Cup holder, stitched an important 70-run partnership with Mayank Agarwal.
Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan is two runs ahead of third-placed Sanju Samson who has scored 452 runs in 11 matches so far.
Chasing a target of 166, KL Rahul laid a strong foundation with Agarwal, who scored 40 off 27. Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Kolkata opener Venkatesh Iyer stood tall after the dismissal of his opening partner Shubman Gill and scored his second IPL fifty. Rahul Tripathi (34) and Nitish Rana (31) were the other two major contributors from Eoin Morgan's side which collapsed from 90 for 1 in 11.2 overs to 165 for 7 in 20 overs.
What a beauty!
October 1, 2021
In a style!😍
KL Rahul brings up his half-century with a SIX 😍— avniii (@kafibohemian) October 1, 2021
That's one hell outta rocket!
A crackling six to bring up the fifty! 💥🤩— Arif vasaya (@ArifVasaya) October 1, 2021
KL Rahul, keep going! 💪@mrcricketuae@saddapunjab @realpreityzinta @GulfNewsSport @gulf_news #IPL2021 #IPLinUAE #PBKS #CricketLive #PBKSvsKKR
Captain innings from KL!
Captain innings from @klrahul11 , 50 with that Six 😎— YATHI®️ (@ursyathi) October 1, 2021
KL power!
Wait, how did that go for a SIX? Superb knock by KL Rahul. 👏#KKRvPBKS— Aditya Saha (@adityakumar4800) October 1, 2021
Powerful people come from powerful places!
50* ❤🦁 @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/91q5NclUHV— KLRAHUL TRENDS™ (@KLRahulTrends_) October 1, 2021
Man in form!
What a well deserved 50* #KLRahul and at such a crucial point!— 𝒮𝒾𝒹𝒽𝒶𝓇𝓉𝒽 𝒜𝓇𝓂𝓎 (@magicaldiarie) October 1, 2021
I think #PBKS’s winning this one ❤️👏#PBKSvsKKR pic.twitter.com/drg29CyLOo
Class from captain!
Another 50 by KL Rahul what a player he is!!! 🔥🔥🔥 #IPL2021 #PBKS— James Sibley 🌵 (@JamesSibley87) October 1, 2021
50 for KL rahul🔥🔥#PBKS should back them to win, till he is there— Arnav Verma (@cricketArnav) October 1, 2021
