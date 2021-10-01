 user tracker image
    PBKS vs KKR | Twitter reacts to Orange Cap-holder KL Rahul bringing up his fifty with a flat six off Tim Southee

    Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul

    PBKS vs KKR | Twitter reacts to Orange Cap-holder KL Rahul bringing up his fifty with a flat six off Tim Southee

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:20 PM

    Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain hit a flat six over midwicket off Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Tim Southee to bring up his first fifty of the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Rahul, who has toppled Shikhar Dhawan to become new Orange Cup holder, stitched an important 70-run partnership with Mayank Agarwal.

    Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan is two runs ahead of third-placed Sanju Samson who has scored 452 runs in 11 matches so far.

    Chasing a target of 166, KL Rahul laid a strong foundation with Agarwal, who scored 40 off 27. Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Kolkata opener Venkatesh Iyer stood tall after the dismissal of his opening partner Shubman Gill and scored his second IPL fifty. Rahul Tripathi (34) and Nitish Rana (31) were the other two major contributors from Eoin Morgan's side which collapsed from 90 for 1 in 11.2 overs to 165 for 7 in 20 overs.

