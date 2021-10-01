PBKS vs KKR | Twitter reacts to Orange Cap-holder KL Rahul bringing up his fifty with a flat six off Tim Southee

Chasing a target of 166, KL Rahul laid a strong foundation with Agarwal, who scored 40 off 27. Earlier, after being asked to bat first, Kolkata opener Venkatesh Iyer stood tall after the dismissal of his opening partner Shubman Gill and scored his second IPL fifty. Rahul Tripathi (34) and Nitish Rana (31) were the other two major contributors from Eoin Morgan's side which collapsed from 90 for 1 in 11.2 overs to 165 for 7 in 20 overs.