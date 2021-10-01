Pakistan's inability to play India in bilateral events has cost them in past decade, says Michael Atherton

Since 2013, India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series. The arch-rivals played two T20Is and three ODIs during the Pakistan tour of India in 2012-13. India and Pakistan have been meeting in the ICC major events, but have failed to conduct a bilateral series since the last tour of Pakistan to India. Speaking on PCB’s financial losses in the past, Michael Atherton stated that Pakistan’s inability to play bilateral events against India is responsible for the board’s recent financial losses.