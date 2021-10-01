 user tracker image
    KKR vs PBKS | Twitter reacts reacts to Venkatesh Iyer turning the heat on Punjab with 2nd IPL 2021 fifty

    Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Venkatesh Iyer

    KKR vs PBKS | Twitter reacts reacts to Venkatesh Iyer turning the heat on Punjab with 2nd IPL 2021 fifty

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:30 PM

    Batting only in the 5th match of his IPL career, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Venkatesh Iyer scored his second fifty off just 39 balls to put his team in a strong position. The 26-year-old southpaw showcased array of shots during his 49-ball stay for 67 runs, hitting 9 fours and a maximum.

    So far, the Madhya Pradesh batsman has scored 193 runs from his 5 innings at an average of 48.25 and strike rate of 141.91. Iyer was undone by Ravi Bishnoi in the 15th over after his slog sweep over midwicket landed straight into the hands of Deepak Hooda. Notably, the opener did not play a single match for KKR during the India leg of the IPL 2021.

    Earlier, Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and elected to field first. Shubman Gill departed for 7 before Iyer and in-form Rahul Tripathi stitched a 72-run partnership off just 55 balls. At the time when Venkatesh Iyer departed, KKR were cruising at 120/3 in 14.4 overs, however, they were restricted to 165/7 at the end of 20 overs. The Eoin Morgan-led team are currently placed fourth ahead of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the points table.

