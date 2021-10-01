IPL 2021 | Wanted to know how to make it big from Virat Kohli, reveals Yashasvi Jaiswal

After RR's 7-wicket loss to RCB on Wednesday, Yashasvi Jaiswal had a long conversation with Virat Kohli, trying to understand the nuances of playing 'big and effective' innings for his team. He further added that he is hopeful of converting the good starts into big scores in the upcoming matches.

Yashasvi Jaiswal became India’s young sensation when he scored 400 runs and became the top scorer in the U-19 world cup in South Africa in 2020. The left-hand batsman was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 auction but he could only feature in three matches for the franchise in the season.

However, the opening batsman has been a regular name in the playing XI for the Sanju Samson-led side in IPL 2021. The southpaw has got starts but struggled to convert them into big scores in the ongoing IPL 2021. So far, the 19-year-old has managed only 187 runs from seven matches at an average of 26.71.

After suffering a seven-wicket defeat against RCB, Jaiswal had a conversation with Virat Kohli. Jaiswal has now revealed that the Indian captain guided him on how to convert good starts into scores which can help the team. He further added that Kohli’s advice will help him to understand the areas he needs to improve.

“I wanted to know how to make it big. That was what I was talking about with Virat bhaiya, like how to make it effective and how can I help my team,” the 19-year-old said in a video posted by Rajasthan Royals.

“He explained in a really nice way about how can I do well and improve. He also said about how can I be positive all the time and play little more.”

The Uttar Pradesh-born is also hopeful of converting his good starts into bigger scores in the upcoming matches.

“I’m not doing what I really want to do. It’s good that I’m getting starts, I want to convert them into big scores whenever I get chance again. I need to work all the time and i need to know how to make it big.”

Seventh-ranked Rajasthan Royals will face table-toppers Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 2.