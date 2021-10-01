IPL 2021 | Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - BONS preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Rajasthan Royals will play against Chennai Super Kings in match 47 of IPL 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday, October 2. Rajasthan Royals lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets in their last game while Chennai Super Kings won against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets.

BONS Preview

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to keep themselves alive in the race to the playoffs. CSK has already qualified for the playoffs and so the result of the match will not matter much to the team.

RR lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last fixture by 7 wickets. RR batted first and Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave a good start to their team. The pair scored 77 runs for the opening wicket but RR were not able to capitalise on the start given by the openers and were restricted to a total of 149. For RR, their bowling was not up to the mark and the opposition chased the score in 17 overs. Mustafizur Rahman bowled well and bagged two wickets for 20 runs in his 3 overs. The form of two strong overseas players Chris Morris and Liam Livingstone is hurting them most. RR can try bringing in David Miller for the next match in playing 11. Also, the Indian batsmen in the middle-lower order are not scoring runs.

CSK are the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season. Playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), CSK bowled first and they restricted the opposition to a total of 134. Josh Hazlewood was the best bowler for the team with 3 dismissals for 24 runs. CSK chased the target with the loss of 4 wickets and secured a 6 wicket victory over SRH. Dwayne Bravo is bowling really well in the tournament and Hazlewood getting back his rhythm was a positive for the team. CSK have now qualified for playoffs and so they can now try some news faces in the squad. CSK can now give chances to Robin Uthappa, Imran Tahir, or Mitchell Santner in the matches before the playoff stage.

Form Guide

Rajasthan Royals - L L L W W

Three defeats in the last three games tell the story of the 2008 champions. For RR, their batting has been the biggest disappointment. No other batsman except Sanju Samson has scored consistently for the team. Chris Morris, IPL history’s most expensive buy auction, must contribute with his all-round skills for the team’s success.

Chennai Super Kings - W W W W L

Four wins from the last five games show that CSK is in incredible form this season and they have performed superbly as a bunch. The team is full of match-winners and everyone is doing the job expected from them. The team has all bases covered and are strong contender for the trophy.

Head to head

Both the teams have played 25 games against each other, CSK has won 15 matches while RR won on 10 occasions. The average score for CSK against RR is 164 while RR has an average total of 156 against CSK.

Suresh Raina has scored 656 runs against RR while Sanju Samson has scored 165 runs against CSK. Dwayne Bravo has picked 16 wickets against RR.

BONS Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI

Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C&Wk), David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

BONS Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (C&Wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

BONS Match Prediction

With the incredible form they have on their side, CSK are the clear favourites to win this contest.

Pitch Report

Out of five games played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, four have been won by the chasing team in the second leg so far. This shows that the batting gets easier on this surface in the second half of the match. Also, spinners might get help from the pitch. So, the team winning the toss should opt to bowl first on this surface. 170-180 will be the defendable total for the team batting first.

Match info

Match -Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2021 Match 47

Date - 2 October 2021

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Where to watch - Star Sports Network and Hotstar will telecast all the IPL 2021 matches