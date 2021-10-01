IPL 2021 | Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - BONS preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in match 46 of IPL 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday, October 2. In their last fixtures, Mumbai Indians outplayed Punjab Kings and beat them by 6 wickets, while Delhi Capitals lost by 3 wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders.

BONS Preview

Mumbai Indians(MI) will be up against Delhi Capitals(DC) with a mission to gain two points from the game as they have a poor net run rate at the moment and these two points can increase their playoff chances. DC are second in the points table and will be aiming to be the second team after Chennai to enter the playoffs.

MI are coming on the back of a 6-wicket victory over Punjab Kings(PBKS). Bowling first against Punjab, MI restricted PBKS to 135/6. Jasprit Bumrah was pick of the bowlers for the team getting two wickets in 24 runs. Kieron Pollard also played a crucial role in dismissing KL Rahul and Chris Gayle in the only over he bowled. Chasing the target, Hardik Pandya and Pollard stitched a crucial partnership of 45 runs in the end and won the match for the team. The Pandya-Pollard duo playing well in the last match was the biggest positive for MI. Saurabh Tiwary is also in good touch. The only weakness the team has is now in the middle order where Suryakumar Yadav is looking out of touch.

DC suffered a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) by 3 wickets in their last game. Batting first DC scored 127 on a difficult pitch where spinners were getting help from the surface. Delhi failed to defend the low total and they lost the game by 3 wickets. Avesh Khan bowled really well dismissing 3 batsmen for just 13 runs from three overs. DC needs a finisher in the lower order who will help them reach winning totals. Also, the team needs a wicket-taking spinner. Axar Patel is bowling economical spells but he is not picking wickets regularly.

Form Guide

Mumbai Indians - W L L L W

Only two wins from the last five games is a poor record. Performance in the last match by Pandya and Pollard is a positive for the team but Krunal Pandya’s form might still be an issue. Also, middle-order needs to be consistent in run-scoring.

Delhi Capitals - L W W W W

Four wins from last five games is a very impressive record for the team. The credit goes to top four in the batting lineup who are scoring runs constantly. The only weakness which is not exploited by any team by dismissing the first wickets early is the lack of finisher in the absence of Marcus Stoinis. Also, they need Ravichandran Ashwin to use his experience and pick wickets regularly for the team.

Head to head

Both teams have played 29 matches against each other. MI has won 16 matches while DC has been the winner 13 times. MI has an average score of 162 against DC, while DC scores an average total of 147 against MI.

Rohit Sharma has scored 677 runs against DC while Shreyas Iyer has scored 326 runs against MI. Amit Mishra has 19 wickets against MI whereas Jasprit Bumrah has picked 18 wickets against DC.

BONS Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

BONS Delhi Capitals Predicted XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

BONS Match Prediction

With the top four in the batting lineup scoring consistently for the team, DC are favourites to win the match against MI.

Pitch Report

The playing surface at Sharjah Cricket Stadium is usually a belter. But this time the pitch in Sharjah is of a slow nature. The game will be played in the afternoon. So, it is a strong possibility that spinners of both teams will get assistance.Team winning the toss should bat first as batting on this surface might get tough in the latter half of the match.

Match info

Match -Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2021 Match 46

Date - 2 October 2021

Time - 3:30 PM IST

Venue - Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Where to watch - Star Sports Network and Hotstar will telecast all the IPL 2021 matches