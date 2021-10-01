IPL 2021 | MS Dhoni wouldn't think about replacing Suresh Raina with someone else, asserts Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag has stated that MS Dhoni would not think about replacing Suresh Raina with someone else in the CSK batting line-up. The former Indian opener further added that Raina is an experienced player who has the ability to score big even after his poor performances in one or two games.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets to claim their fourth consecutive win in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. With the win against SRH, the MS Dhoni-led side also became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2021. The CSK bowlers restricted the SRH batsmen to a meager total of 134. In reply, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis continued their good run in the ongoing season and laid a foundation with their 77-run partnership before MS Dhoni finished the chase with a massive six to claim his team’s ninth victory of the season.

However, Suresh Raina once again struggled with the bat and fell to Jason Holder. So far, the left-hand batsman has managed only 157 runs from 11 matches at an average of 19.62 in IPL 2021. Expressing his opinion on changes in the CSK batting line-up, Sehwag stated that MS Dhoni would not think about replacing the southpaw with someone else in the CSK batting line-up.

“I don’t think Dhoni would have any doubts about Raina’s batting order. The captain knows very well that the latter isn’t performing well. But he wouldn’t think about replacing Raina with someone else. He knows his team’s batting line-up has depth - till Shardul Thakur. So, he won’t worry about Raina’s batting position,” said Sehwag during a discussion on Cricbuzz.

Further, Sehwag reckoned that the left-hand batsman is well experienced and is the kind of player who can score big out of nowhere. He further added that Dhoni would be hoping to see the 34-year-old get back to form before the playoffs stage.

“Dhoni didn’t come up in the order but sent Raina ahead of him. But the latter played a rash shot and lost his wicket. MS will surely want Raina to score some runs before competing in the playoffs.

“Sometimes players keep on trying but couldn’t score and Suresh Raina must keep the process on. But he is that kind of a player who might score directly in the playoffs because he has ample experience with him.

“He loves to play this format and I think, there will be one game when he will get runs and he must wait for that. Till then, he must go for playing the balls instead of scoring runs,” added Sehwag.

Chennai Super Kings will next face Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, October 2.