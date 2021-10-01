IPL 2021 | MI vs DC: Three bets which can fetch you big bucks from Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals clash

Shikhar Dhawan, who has been leading the way in the Orange Cap race in IPL 2021, alongside KL Rahul , registered low scores of 8 and 24 in his last two innings. Considering his prime form, which has been carried on from the last season, another 50-plus score might not be far away. His overall record against the Mumbai Indians - 793 runs at 39.65 with five fifties - promises much ahead of the fixture.

Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians’ premier match-winner from each of their last two title-winning campaigns has endured a rare poor run in IPL second leg, with scores of 3, 5, 8 and 0 in his last four outings. The law of averages might just work in a positive way for the right-hander, who was recently named in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

He got two half-centuries from four games against DC last season, and that might work as a confidence booster. Yadav is likely to end his run-scoring drought in an all-important clash for his side.

The Sharjah wicket in the IPL 2021 second leg has been in stark contrast to what it was like during the previous season. Run-scoring has been increasingly difficult, with spin playing its part despite the shorter boundaries. MI do have explosive batsmen at the top, but the quality of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel to follow, might just keep them in check early on. Therefore, it is likely that the defending champions could be pegged back with early wickets, and approach cautiously during the innings’ first half.