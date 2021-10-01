IPL 2021 | Just listening to Ricky Ponting in the dressing room gives me goosebumps, reveals Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan has revealed that merely listening to the team head coach Ricky Ponting’s speech in the dressing room gives him goosebumps. Avesh further added that the Delhi Capitals head coach talks about mental aspects of the game with players which helps them during the match.

Delhi Capitals has been a dominant force this season in the IPL 2021 with 16 points from 11 games and are placed at second place in the points table. Ricky Ponting has been the head coach of the team since 2018 and under his mentorship, the team has performed really well. Not only that, over the last two seasons, they have come across as a side full of match winners. Sharing his experience of working with Ponting, Avesh Khan has said that the Australian legend is a great coach and his input helps players evolve in the game.

“It is my fourth year with Ricky sir and I can say that he has been a legendary player and an equally great coach. He talks about the mental aspect of the game. Just listening to him in the dressing room gives me goosebumps. He has an open mind and you can discuss anything you wish with him,” Avesh revealed to PTI Bhasha in an interview.

Khan is often known for his toe-crushing yorkers and has turned out to be a superb death overs bowler for the team. Revealing how he practices those blockhole deliveries, Avesh shared that he uses bottle or cone or shoe as the target to practice yorkers. He further added that when the ball hits the target it boosts his confidence.

“I always try to practice as much as yorkers at the nets. It is a wicket-taking delivery and one can bring perfection with practice only. I use a bottle or cone or even my shoe for that. When the ball hits the target, it enhances my confidence too. It is very important to land perfect yorkers in pressure situations at it is the only delivery that can save a bowler from getting punished by the batter. I always try to welcome the new batter with a perfectly executed yorker,” he commented.

Summing up his cricketing journey so far, Avesh stated that it has been a dream-like journey for him.

“It has been a dream-like journey so far. I started playing Cricket as a hobby and was always very passionate about the game. When I used to play with a tennis ball in Indore , I had never thought of coming so far,’ added the Indore-based cricketer.

Delhi Capitals have one of the strongest bowling attacks in the tournament with the pace duo of Kagiso Rabad and Anrich Nortje. These three seamers make a quality pace bowling department and have helped the team win the matches and Avesh also added that their focus is on working as a unit and not on individual performances.

“I have been learning a lot from them. I keep asking them about the pitch, which bowl will work for a particular batter or what to bowl in a particular situation. Our focus remains on working as a unit , not on individual performances,” he concluded.