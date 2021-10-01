IPL 2021 | If MS Dhoni retains his form, it can trouble other teams, says Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen has stated that If MS Dhoni retains his form, it can trouble the opposition teams in the upcoming matches. Pietersen further added that Dhoni has been out of form for the last two seasons, and if the CSK captain starts to fire, his team have a good chance of winning the title.

Chennai Super Kings on Thursday won the toss and asked Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat on a sluggish wicket in Sharjah. Chennai bowlers restricted the SRH batsmen to a meager total of 134/7. Josh Hazlewood, who was adjudged as Man of the Match scalped three wickets by giving away 24 runs in his four overs. In reply to Hyderabad’s 134, Chennai openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf Du Plessis got off to a decent start with an opening partnership of 75 runs. The match was heavily in favour of the three-time champions even when they lost the wickets of Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina and Du Plessis in quick succession.

Dhoni came to bat after the dismissal of du Plessis, when CSK still needed 26 runs to win from four overs. The match went to the final over, but Dhoni hit a huge six off Siddarth Kaul to clinch CSK's playoff spot in IPL 2021. Dhoni's six to win the game showed glimpses of his return to form and cricket experts and fans are already celebrating the winning shot from the CSK captain.

Cricketer-turned-commentator, Kevin Pietersen lauded Dhoni for his performance and stated that Dhoni's return to form is a big worry for other teams. He further added that Dhoni was out of form for the last two seasons in IPL, and if he starts to play match-winning cameos, then his team have a good chance of winning their fourth title.

"Dhoni has done it for so many years, he keeps doing it and doing it and doing it. What he has done now, should strike fear into the opposition," Pietersen said on Star Sports after the match.

"He has not been in the form for two seasons, so if he starts doing that now here, then, goodness, they got one hand on the trophy, they really do. They are serious out, on these conditions that are really good.

"They got the Hazlewood effect, and the Jadeja effect, and the openers have been really good. So, if Dhoni starts coming off now, finishes games off, then other teams have a problem. Scary proposition," he said.

Sunil Gavaskar also hailed Dhoni for his match-winning shot on Thursday against the Kane Williamson-led side. The former Indian cricketer stated that Dhoni does it so often and he executes it with perfection.

"He (Dhoni) does it so often. He takes it into the last over. When the supporters are biting the nail - they also know he is going to do it. But that anxiety, that you feel. He has done it so many times in his career," Gavasakar said.

Chennai will play next against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, October 2 in Abu Dhabi.