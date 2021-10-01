IPL 2021 | Hardik Pandya bowling might even risk his batting prowess for now, states Mahela Jayawardene

Hardik Pandya was expected to bowl before the first leg of the IPL 2021 as he bowled a few overs in the white-ball series against England in India earlier this year. The 27-year-old has not bowled even in the second leg of the tournament which has increased concerns for the Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. Earlier, India's chief selector Chetan Sharma had stated that Hardik will bowl his full quota of four overs in the ICC event which begins on October 17.