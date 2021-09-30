IPL 2021 | Chris Gayle opts out of IPL 2021 citing bio-bubble fatigue

Today at 12:10 AM
Chris Gayle on Thursday, September 30, announced that he'll be leaving IPL 2021 bio-bubble to refresh himself mentally ahead of the T20 World Cup, which begins on October 17 in UAE and Oman. The West Indies batsman scored 193 runs from 10 matches for the Punjab Kings in the ongoing season.
Punjab Kings batsman Chris Gayle on Thursday announced that he would like to take a break in Dubai and he is leaving the IPL bio-bubble for refreshing himself mentally. He further added that over the last few months he has been part of various bio-bubbles and he needs to focus on the upcoming T20 World Cup which begins on October 17 in UAE and Oman.
Chris Gayle has amassed 4965 runs from 142 matches at an average of 39.72 in IPL. The West Indies batsman also holds the record for the most number of sixes (357) and highest individual score (175*) in IPL.
The Punjab Kings will next battle against Kolkata Knight riders on Friday, October 1, and are currently placed at the sixth spot on the points table.
