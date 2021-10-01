INDW vs AUSW | India batter Punam Raut walks off despite given not out by the umpire, experts divided

India batter Punam Raut decided to walk off after the appeal for caught behind made by Australian wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy alongside the other players despite being given not out by the umpire. Interestingly DRS is unavailable for the Test match and Raut surprised everyone with her decision.

Punam Raut was batting on 36 runs when she missed the Sophie Molineux delivery in the 81st over of the innings. Australian fielders alongside wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy appealed for caught behind in unison. The umpire ruled in the favour of Raut but she decided to walk off which surprised the players. What made Raut's decision even more interesting is the fact that even after multiple replays it was not clear whether she had really nicked it or not.

Australia opener Beth Mooney, who was speaking to the commentators on microphone almost immediately after the incident said she was unsure whether Raut had got a bat to it.

“No way. Don't know. The umpire said not out,” she said.

Former India wicket keeper-batter Saba Karim said it was a strange call.

“It was very strange to be honest. There is no DRS,” he said on Sony Sports Network.

“I hope Raut doesn't regret it now,” said former India women's cricketer Nooshin Al Khadeer.

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana scored her first Test century. She hit 127 off 216 balls with the help of 22 boundaries and a six and added an Indian record of 102 runs in Australia for the second wicket with Punam Raut (36), continuing the good work after putting on 93 with Shafali Verma on a rain-marred opening day.