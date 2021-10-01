CSK vs RR | 3 bets which can fetch you big bucks from Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals clash in IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), first team to book a playoff berth in the IPL 2021 will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR), who are reeling at the seventh position, in the match 47 of IPL 2021 on Saturday. CSK have won 9 out their 11 matches so far after stellar performances from their players.

Sanju Samson to score over 22.5 runs @ 1.89

Excitement is at its peak whenever Sanju Samson walks in the middle to bat. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain is a rare talent and no one doubts it but inconsistency is his biggest enemy and that is also a widely known fact.

He started the IPL 2020 with a bang, scoring 74 and 85 in the first two matches before heading back to the pavilion for 8, 4, 0 and 5 in the next four outings.

In IPL 2021, Sanju Samson hit a scintillating 63-ball 119 knock in his team's IPL 2021 opener vs PBKS. Scores of 4, 1, 21, 42*, 42 and 48 followed before the edition was postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak in India. The Kerala star has shined and showed a better consistency again in the UAE leg of the 14th edition. In his four outings in the Gulf nation so far, he has scored two fifties (70* and 82) and is currently occupying the 2nd spot in the list highest run-getters in the season. 452 runs is what Samson has managed at an average of 50.22.

Sanju Samson was part of the recent Sri Lanka tour where he featured in all three T20Is, scoring 27, 7 and 0. The poor show saw him being ignored from India's squad for T20 World Cup 2021. The 26-year-old has a point to prove and scoring around 21 runs against average Punjab bowling lineup should not be difficult.

Rajasthan Royals to lose 4 wickets before the end of 4 overs @ 3.65

Rajasthan Royals (RR), in their previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), saw a opening partnership of 77 runs in 8.2 overs between their openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis. However, 149 for the loss of 9 wickets is all they could manage in the end.

Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, RR lost their fourth wicket with 161 runs on the board. Sanju Samson and Mahipal Lomror partnered for 84 runs for the fourth wicket.

The Sanju Samson-led side were 48/4 in 10.2 overs against Delhi Capitals, while in the first match of the UAE leg against Punjab Kings (PBKS) there was a 54 run partnership between Lewis and Jaiswal in 5.3 overs. The 2008 champions lost their fourth wicket in the 15th over and with 136 runs on the board.

Suresh Raina to score over 18.5 runs @ 1.89

157 runs from 11 innings is what Suresh Raina has managed so far in a forgettable IPL 2021 season for him. Apart from a solitary fifty in the India leg, the southpaw has registered scores of 8, 18, 24, 17*, 2, 4, 17*, 11 and 2. The former India cricketer has been found wanting against the short balls. Raina has also looked uncomfortable against the slower ones and smart cutters. Playing in the IPL gets tough for a players not playing international cricket and Raina falls in that category. Someone like Robin Uthappa is warming the bench and that adds more pressure on the 34-year-old.

The going will get tough for Raina against quality pace attack of Rajasthan Royals consisting of Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi and Chris Morris.